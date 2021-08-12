11 No-Skip Albums To Stream If You Liked Doja Cat's 'Planet Her'

On June 25, Doja Cat released her third studio album, Planet Her, and we’ve been dancing to it ever since. Through a seamless blend of pop, rap and everything in between, the 14-track album explores life in Doja’s semi-fictional world, where women reign supreme. And yes, it’s just as fun as it sounds.

In an interview with Apple Music, Doja said she drew inspiration from Afrobeats, Caribbean influences and Olivia Newton-John specifically to create her Tik-Tok approved record. And the mix of empowering, sexy, and downright funny songs creates an experience that’s worth the hype.

If you love Planet Her as much as we do, keep reading for 11 albums with the same energy.

Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman Dangerous Woman was a breakthrough record for Grande, who abandoned her bubblegum-pop roots to explore her more sultry side. The album quickly became a fan favorite for hits like “Be Alright,” “Greedy,” and the aptly titled, sensual classic, “Dangerous Woman.” For Grande, and listeners alike, this album proved that embracing your sexuality can be powerful and fun.

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Future Nostalgia is Dua Lipa’s second, and most popular, record. Her disco-inspired beats and catchy lyrics will keep you groovin’ all night long.

Janet Jackson’s All For You Janet walked so Doja could run. Both pop icons have a thing for empowering music with witty lyrics, but Jackson’s All For You truly set the stage for years to come. Listen to flirty classics like “All For You,” and “Come On Get Up” along with more revved-up jams like “Trust A Try,” and “Son of Gun.”

Britney Spears’ Blackout Blackout was Britney's first f-you album, and it does not hold back. In the 2007 classic, she scolds the media with “Piece of Me” and fearlessly exudes confidence with “Gimme More,” and “Radar.”

Rihanna’s Loud Will Rihanna ever release new music? Who knows, but at least her OG songs never get old. The Fenty Beauty billionaire’s fifth record, Loud, is just as saucy as it is fun. Some of the singer's best hits belong to this record like “S&M,” “What’s My Name,” “Only Girl In The World,” and “Raining Men.”

Victoria Monet’s Jaguar I’d like to imagine that Monet's Jaguar takes place in a neighboring galaxy to Planet Her. Both albums embark on a fantasy-like exploration of womanhood, but Jaguar takes a more relaxed route with its R&B melodies.

Nelly Furtado’s Loose Nelly Furtado had a firm grip on the mid 2000s, with her club-approved album Loose. Songs like “Promiscuous,” and “Man Eater” made every girl feel like the shit. And the record's confidence- boosting effect still rings true.

Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty Barbs everywhere were delighted when Nicki dropped her latest album, Beam Me Up Scotty, and we can’t blame them! Minaj’s comeback record features revamped classics like “Itty Bitty Piggy,” “Boss Ass Bitch,” and “I get Crazy” that will leave you feeling as fabulous as she is.

Doja Cat’s Hot Pink Before Planet Her, there was Hot Pink, another pop-infused, sex-positive, masterpiece. If you’ve been meaning to turn your living room into a club, this is your chance.

Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts Plastic Hearts established Miley Cyrus as a pop-rock singer. Gone are the days of Hannah Montana, now she sings about being love's “Prisoner” and having Blondie’s “Heart of Glass.” If you liked Doja Cat’s Evanescence-style MTV performance of “Say So,” then you’ll love this album as well.