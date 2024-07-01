This year’s Glastonbury Festival was for the sk8r bois and girls in neckties. In a women-dominated lineup (which featured two female headliners for the first time), Avril Lavigne stole the show with a career-spanning set on June 30.

The “Girlfriend” singer amassed a crowd so enormous that organizers had to block off the field, marking an exceptional achievement for a performer who insists she’s “just a girl from a small town in Canada,” as she told the BBC. “I can’t believe it’s taken me 22 years to finally play Glastonbury, but it was amazing.”

In the midst of her greatest-hits tour, Lavigne spent her set taking the massive audience on a journey through pop-punk high-school memories, donning a red-checkered skirt with fishnet tights and a cropped black jacket with a distressed Union Jack emblazoned on the back. Although she was booked at the festival’s smaller Other Stage, the overcrowding couldn’t stop A-listers like Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy from attending.

At one point, Lavigne asked if anyone in the crowd used to own her seminal debut album Let Go on CD, prompting a massive cheer. Indeed, even though it’s been nearly two decades since its release, tracks like “Complicated” and “I’m With You” elicited massive sing-alongs. “Everyone is still really excited by [the music] — I think that’s what connects me and my audience, it’s the songwriting and the songs,” Lavigne explained. “I’m writing about stuff that I went through in high school, like having a crush on a guy for the first time, experiencing love and what that feels like.”

The “What the Hell” singer wasn’t the only iconic Canadian songstress on the lineup — in the legends slot was Shania Twain, with whom Lavigne performed in 1998 after winning a contest. “I sang on stage with her when I was 14 years old, so [to be] here tonight, that personally means a lot.” Lavigne said.

She’ll spend the rest of the year reliving her teen angst alongside All Time Low and Simple Plan with The Greatest Hits tour, which runs through September.