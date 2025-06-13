Today, many people only know Benny Blanco as the man who stole Selena Gomez’s heart. But back in the day, he was known as the unstoppable, prolific producer behind just about every hit that graced pop radio between the years of 2008-2014.

His monumental run didn’t just end there — to date, Blanco has produced 29 number-one hits, and given his impressive roster of A-list collaborators, it’s fair to assume that number is all but written in stone.

If you didn’t know, the producer has been helping the likes of Britney Spears, Kesha, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Camila Cabello top the charts since 2007. Blanco’s early works will transport you back to the days of shutter shades and glitter raves, while his recent projects are much more in line with the stripped back, confessional trends that’s been dominating music from the latter half of the 2010s onward.

With so many classics to his name, it’s hard to deny the impact he’s had on our lives (and our music tastes). To show our appreciation, we’ve sifted through his extensive discography to create a definitive list of the best songs produced by Benny Blanco. Thank you, Benny — we wouldn’t have survived the late aughts without you.

“Circus” by Britney Spears One of Blanco’s first-ever hits was Britney Spears’ comeback single, “Circus,” from her 2008 album of the same name.

“I Kissed A Girl” by Katy Perry Remember when Katy Perry was at the top of the charts? Blanco played a major role in Perry’s imperial phase, producing some of her biggest hits to date including her debut single, “I Kissed A Girl.”

“Hot n Cold” by Katy Perry Blanco and Perry’s second collab “Hot n Cold” reached number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her second consecutive top-five single after “I Kissed A Girl.”

“Don’t Trust Me” by 3OH!3 “Don’t Trust Me” — another late-aughts banger brought to you by Blanco.

“Dynamite” by Taio Cruz We’re only five songs in and there’s already no denying Blanco’s influence in creating the sound we now associate with pop music circa 2008-2014.

“Eenie Meenie” by Sean Kingston & Justin Bieber In 2010, the producer teamed up with Sean Kingston and Justin Bieber (ex-boyfriend of Blanco’s future fiancé, Selena Gomez) on the smash hit “Eenie Meenie.”

“TikTok” by Kesha Before we had the TikTok app, we had the hit song by Kesha.

“Your Love Is My Drug” by Kesha In 2010, you couldn’t listen to the radio for more than five minutes without hearing at least one Benny Blanco song.

“California Gurls” by Katy Perry feat. Snoop Dogg Given how well their early collabs performed, it’s no surprise Perry tapped Blanco to produce several songs on her follow-up album, Teenage Dream, including the timeless classic “California Gurls.”

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry Blanco also produced the album’s title track, which would later go on to top the Billboard Hot 100.

“My First Kiss” by 3OH!3 feat. Kesha Blanco had many repeat collaborators in the early days, with Kesha and the 3OH!3 boys chief among them.

“Please Don’t Go” by Mike Posner 2010 was a banner year for Blanco.

“We Are Who We Are” by Kesha Released when she was still going by Ke$ha, of course.

“Blow” by Kesha It goes without saying, but Blanco and Kesha were unstoppable in the early 2010s.

“Stereo Hearts” by Gym Class Heroes feat. Adam Levine Yet another entry in the Blanco Hall of Fame.

“Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera Add Maroon 5 to the list of groups getting a Blanco-annointed banger.

“Payphone” by Maroon 5 feat. Wiz Khalifa This song was inescapable in 2012, as was Blanco’s impact on popular music.

“Die Young” by Kesha If you’re keeping track, this is the sixth Kesha track to appear on this list. We need to get this duo back in the studio yesterday.

“Diamonds” by Rihanna A number 1 single with over 1.6 billion Spotify streams (and counting), “Diamonds” is, for our money, far and away the best song on this list.

“Maps” by Maroon 5 Adam Levine and the rest of the Maroon 5 crew learned quickly that everything Blanco touches turns to gold, which is probably why the band trusted him to produce a handful of tracks for their fifth studio album, V.

“Animals” by Maroon 5 See above.

“Black Widow” by Iggy Azalea feat. Rita Ora Initially intended for Katy Perry, “Black Widow” eventually found its way into Iggy Azalea’s hands and the rest is history.

“Don’t” by Ed Sheeran What happens when the biggest pop star of the moment teams up with one of the most accomplished, prolific producers of his time? You get a hit single, of course.

“Be My Baby” by Ariana Grande Though techinically a deep cut, “Be My Baby” Ariana Grande fans know the track ranks high among her best.

“Kill Em With Kindness” by Selena Gomez Given he and Gomez would go on to date (and get engaged) a decade after its release, it’s fair to assume Blanco probably considers “Kill Em With Kindness” to be a highlight of his career.

“Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez Written by Charli XCX, the trio later joined forces once again on the Charli-penned track “Bluest Flame” from Gomez’s and Blanco’s joint 2025 project, I Said I Love You First.

“Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber If you told 2015-me that, in 10 years time, Blanco would be the one engaged to Selena Gomez and not Bieber, I simply wouldn’t have believed you. Yet here we are.

“Perfect” by Ed Sheeran This Blanco-produced track was such a hit that it even got a remix featuring Beyoncé.

“Love” by Lana Del Rey In 2017, Blanco played a key role in bringing fringe artists like Lana Del Rey and Halsey into the pop mainstream.

“Issues” by Julia Michaels With Blanco’s help, Michaels’ debut single peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her a Song of the Year nomination at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

"Señorita" by Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello The then-couple knew what they were doing when they tapped Blanco to produce this record.

“Sad Day” by FKA Twigs In an unexpected turn of events, Blanco lended his producing expertise to two songs on FKA twigs’ 2019 album Magdalene: “Mary Magdalene” and “Sad Day.”

“Obsessed” by Addison Rae Now pop’s golden girl, Addison Rae’s intro into music would’ve looked a lot different if Blanco hadn’t produced her debut single, “Obsessed.”

“Nobody Gets Me” by SZA Though known for creating pop bangers, Blanco tried his hand at R&B balladry with this song off of SZA’s SOS — and passed with flying colors.