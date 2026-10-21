Flowerovlove Takes Us On The Road

Flowerovlove has mastered the art of being an opener. At just 21 years old, the British-Ivorian singer-songwriter has already played venues like Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and Madison Square Garden while opening for Halsey and Haim on tour. Now, she’s bringing her sweetly shining indie-pop to some of the biggest stages in Europe alongside Niall Horan.

Rhinestoned boleros and overly-saturated glam are recommended for her Studio 54-inspired live show, but with a debut album titled Mini Skirt Warrior, extra short garments are a must. At the end of her sets, you can catch the former Directioner in the crowd taking selfies with fans at the barricade — and getting her life to Horan’s performance, of course.

Here, Flowerovlove takes NYLON backstage at the Dinner Party tour, giving us an exclusive peek into her soundcheck, green room, and more.

“dress code for FOL show is studio 54”

“love is free and pink goes great with it”

“waist where”

“meeting the cutiessss”

“before stage”

“on stageeeeeee”

“the sweetest ppl ever”

“hair flick”

“my POV”

“soundcheck soundcheck”

Photographs by Peter Sullivan