MGK & Megan Fox Star In First 'Good Mourning' Trailer

In the midst of leading the pop punk renaissance, best buds Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun are also releasing their stoner comedy film, Good Mourning, with the first trailer out now. Under his legal name Colson Baker, MGK wrote, directed and will star with Mod Sun in the film, which follows London Clash (Baker), an actor who has to decide between pursuing the biggest role of his career and the girl of his dreams.

In addition to being a silly stoner film, Good Mourning will have several fun cameos, including of MGK’s fiancé and twin flame Megan Fox, noted weedhead Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, and Becky G.

As for Baker, this isn’t the Mainstream Sellout singer’s first foray into acting — MGK was also in 2014’s Beyond The Lights, had a cameo in Davidson’s King Of Staten Island, and famously fell in love with Fox on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass. Read on for everything we know about Good Mourning, and catch the first trailer, below.

The cast of Good Mourning includes several surprise appearances

Good Mourning was written and directed by Baker and Mod Sun, who also star in the film. The rest of the cast includes Becky G, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Boo Johnson, Jenna Boyd, and Whitney Cummings, with special appearances by Pete Davidson and Megan Fox.

Good Mourning’s release date is next month

Good Mourning will be in theaters and on demand on May 20, 2022.

Good Mourning’s plot pits love against career

Per its synopsis, the film “follows movie star London Clash (Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly). When he wakes up to an implied break up text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down. And the timing couldn’t be worse because the most important meeting of his career is scheduled for later that same day. Compounded by chaotic roommates, and wildly unpredictable twists and turns, London’s day keeps going downhill until ultimately, he is forced to choose between pursuing his one true love and landing a life-changing, starring role in a major motion picture.”

The first Good Mourning trailer features Megan Fox, Pete Davidson and more

The first trailer for Good Mourning has all the hallmarks of a classic stoner comedy: a text message breakup, delightful celebrity cameos, endless hijinks and plenty of smoke. Catch it below.