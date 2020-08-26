Entertainment
Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In September 2020
From the latest Charlie Kaufman flick to a pair of new Ryan Murphy productions.
As September rolls around, we still find ourselves in the middle of a pandemic that shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. Which means, yet another month dedicated to endless Netflix binges is in our midsts — for better or for worse. Luckily, the streaming service will keep subscribers satisfied throughout the coming month with a variety of new TV shows, films, documentaries, and standup comedy specials.
September is a big month for Netflix originals. One of the most high-profile releases is I'm Thinking of Ending Things, the latest directorial effort from Being John Malkovich scribe Charlie Kaufman and his first since the delightfully off-kilter 2015 animated puppet-piece Anomalisa. Equally exciting is the arrival of The Devil All The Time, a small-town thriller with a cast stacked beyond my wildest dreams. I mean...Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Jason Clarke, Eliza Scanlen, and Swallow's Haley Bennett? Sign me up. Immediately.
This month will also bring the premiere of Away, Hilary Swank's latest foray into television, in which the two-time Oscar winner stars as an astronaut who must confront abandoning her husband and daughter as she prepares to take off to Mars. And just in time for Labor Day, Netflix is also debuting two barbecue-themed reality shows: I immediately recommend Chef's Table: BBQ, the latest entry into the prestigious Chef's Table catalogue, which approaches the precise craft behind barbecuing with the same deference the popular franchise has afforded any other cuisine. But don't sleep on American Barbecue Showdown, either, a self-explanatory BBQ cooking competition, which is engaging in all the ways you'd expect a show like this to be.
If you're a Ryan Murphy fan, you're in luck, as the super-producer is debuting two new productions. First up is Ratched, the imagined origin story of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest's chief villain Nurse Ratched, which stars Murphy mainstay Sarah Paulson in the titular role. Later, he will premiere The Boys in the Band, the film adaptation of the groundbreaking gay play he revived on Broadway in 2018. Featuring the exact same cast as Murphy's Broadway revival (which included Jim Parsons, Charlie Carver, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Robin de Jesús, and more), the film already feels revelatory for using real gay actors to portray gay characters.
September is stacked on the non-originals side, too. If your nostalgia has you craving some teen classics, you can sing along to the timeless anthems from Grease, get high with the stoner blueprint Pineapple Express, or wag your finger at the whole genre with the hilariously raunchy spoof Not Another Teen Movie. Otherwise, prepare to time-travel with the Back to the Future trilogy, get your rocks off with Steven Soderberg's lusty male stripper saga Magic Mike (though not its superior followup Magic Mike XXL), reminisce on the theater with Uma Thurman and Matthew Broderick's hilarious musical sendup of Broadway, The Producers, learn a lesson from Cameron Diaz in the criminally under-appreciated Bad Teacher, or get spooked with the classic 1980s horror film Possession. Or maybe you've just been waiting to cap off your binge of The Good Place, in which case, time to get existential with the excellent final season of the Mike Schur afterlife sitcom.
I'm personally looking forward to the arrival of Sister, Sister and Girlfriends, the latest Black sitcoms to materialize from Netflix's recent haul. (I've been binging Moesha for the past month.) I also can't wait to rewatch Wildlife, Paul Dano's mesmerizing directorial debut about a family that is torn apart by the father's insistence to leave town for better work, the mother's troubling response to his absence, and their teenage son's inability to make sense of any of it. Anchored by a career-defining Carey Mulligan performance that I'm still furious was ignored during the 2019 awards season, it was easily one of my favorite films of 2018.
Then, there's Cuties (Mignonnes), the Sundance Directing Award winner about a young Senegalese immigrant caught between her traditional family values and her desire to join a dance troupe filled with free-spirited young girls. Earlier this month, the yet-to-be-released film was unfairly met with criticism after Netflix advertised it using a misleading poster and description. But after hearing from critics lucky enough to have already screened it at festivals, it's clear that this title — written and directed by a Black woman — is something we should be looking forward to, not advocating against.
Check out a list of everything coming to Netflix in September below.
September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
La Partita / The Match
True: Friendship Day
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef's Table: BBQ
Freaks – You're One of Us
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre .
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
September 4
Away
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher
Record of Youth
Waiting for "Superman"
September 8
StarBeam: Season 2
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give
Get Organized with The Home Edit
La Línea: Shadow of Narco
Mignonnes / Cuties
The Social Dilemma
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Gift: Season 2
Greenleaf: Season 5
The Idhun Chronicles
Julie and the Phantoms
September 11
The Duchess
Family Business: Season 2
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pets United
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted
September 15
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
Izzy's Koala World
Michael McIntyre: Showman
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3
Challenger: The Final Flight
Criminal: UK: Season 2
The Devil All The Time
MeatEater: Season 9
The Paramedic
Signs: Season 2
Sing On!
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma
The Last Word
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha
September 22
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook
Mighty Express
September 23
Enola Holmes
Waiting…
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2
Real Steel
September 25
A Perfect Crime
Country-Ish
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files
Sneakerheads
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Welcome to Sudden Death
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Wentworth: Season 8