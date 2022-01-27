Kanye West Announces 'Donda 2' Out 2/2/22

Kanye West has announced the follow up to his most recent album, Donda, to be released on February 22, 2022.

West, who now goes by Ye, announced Donda 2 on social media today. The album will be his 11th studio album, and the first sequel album in his career. In an Instagram post, West announced the album title, writing that Donda 2 will be executive produced by Future. The accompanying artwork features West’s childhood Chicago home raised up on a crane in the sky, and on fire. He rebuilt the home during one of his listening parties for Donda in 2021.

Donda is named after West’s mother, who passed tragically in 2007. It comes two years after previous album Jesus Is King, and featured a list of heavy hitting collaborators including Jay-Z, the Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke and more. Controversially, the album and Chicago listening party also featured Marilyn Manson and DaBaby.

Donda is nominated for several Grammys this year, including Album of the Year and Rap Album of the Year, and Donda tracks “Hurricane” and “Jail” are up for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, respectively.

West is also the subject of a three-part documentary that premiered at Sundance this month, jeen-yuhs, which follows his rise from his early days in Chicago to his current stature as a multi-billionaire and global music superstar. He also, of course, has been in the headlines for his whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox.