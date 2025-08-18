A New York Minute With Punk Princess Lydia Night

August might be the time for endless summer vacations for most singers (looking at you, Dua Lipa), but Lydia Night has no time off planned. Her debut solo album, Parody of Pleasure, is out now, and her legion of fans are ready to give her streams and meet her at her at her shows on her tour in a few months’ time. In honor of the release, though, she popped up in New York on a sweltering weekend to meet the brave girls and gays ready to sing every word of singles like “Pity Party” and “The Bomb” (in her words: “it goes soooo hard live”) back at her. First up was a meet-up in the park, where friendship bracelets were made and connections were formed.

When it came time to hit the stage at Baby’s All Right on Aug. 15 (a classic venue favored by Lorde and The Dare), Lydia donned her very best leopard-print coat — although, it didn’t stay on long. The punk-rocker got down to her bra top to sing new and old songs alike, ringing in a week of Parody of Pleasure and seeing how crowds are responding to the new material. (Spoiler alert: They love it.) Below, Lydia F*cking Night (her soundcheck name) takes NYLON through her weekend in New York, including friendship bracelets, great outerwear, and bespoke stage design.

Emilio Herce “Met up with some friends in the park to make bracelets and hang out before the show, 10/10 afternoon.”

Emilio Herce “Friends at the door played some pre-show card games, I got to see them right at the front when the show started.”

Courtesy of Lydia Night “Soundcheck time! Yes, this is what I go by.”

Emilio Herce “That’s me, four times. Had to take my vlogs to the stage somehow and keep it cute.”

Emilio Herce “Early stages of getting ready, planning some on stage bits of course.”

Emilio Herce “Closer to stage time, after having some (fabulous) Little Ruby’s.”

Emilio Herce “Back on stage, what the hell!”

Courtesy of Lydia Night “This is one of my fav songs on my album, “The Bomb,” and it goes soooo hard live. You gotta see it.”

Emilio Herce “Show-stopping, spectacular, never the same…(you get that reference, right?).”

Emilio Herce “Alright, time to pack it up.”

Courtesy of Lydia Night “Friendship bracelets forever. I get why everyone does this now.”