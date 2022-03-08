Mitski, The National And The Roots To Headline Pitchfork 2022

Everyone’s favorite indie music celebration is back for another year. The Pitchfork Music Festival is returning to Chicago this summer with a trio of impressive headliners, and a rolodex of additional artists to round out the weekend.

Puja Patel, the editor in chief of Pitchfork magazine, explained the festival’s commitment to supporting independent artists in a release. “This year’s lineup is a celebration of the rising indie class, and those who continue to pave the way for innovation,” she said. “Our goal was to highlight a diverse group of artists who are taking their musical genres to new heights, and I’m proud of how it’s come together.”

After a successful return in 2021, following cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pitchfork is ready to keep the party going. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the upcoming festival weekend.

Pitchfork 2022 Dates and Location

The Pitchfork Festival will take place in Chicago, as usual, at Union Park. The concert weekend kicks off on Friday, July 15th and concludes on Sunday, July 17th.

Pitchfork 2022 Lineup

The National, Mitski and The Roots are headlining this year's event. Each artist will conclude a day of the festival, following hours of exciting acts from various indie artists. Pitchfork has not released their daily concert schedule yet, but the concert lineup is below.

Friday:

The National, Spiritualized, Parquet Courts, Tierra Whack, Amber Mark, Dawn Richard, Tkay Maidza, Indigo De Souza, SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE, SPELLLING, Camp Cope, Wiki, Ethel Cain, and CupcakKe

Saturday:

Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Low, Magdalena Bay, Dry Cleaning, Karate, Iceage, yeule, Arooj Aftab, The Armed, Chubby & the Gang, Hyd, and Jeff Parker & the New Breed

Sunday:

The Roots, Toro y Moi, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cate Le Bon, Tirzah, Xenia Rubinos, Erika de Casier, Injury Reserve, KAINA, L’Rain, Sofia Kourtesis, and Pink Siifu

Pitchfork 2022 Covid-19 Regulations

The festival will adhere to Chicago’s COVID-19 policies. Pitchfork plans to keep attendees informed about any changes in the days leading up to the concert, and stressed that their primary concern is hosting the event safely.

A message posted on Pitchfork’s Health and Safety page says, “Our priority is to create as safe and healthy of an environment as possible for the attendees, staff, and artists who are participating in the Pitchfork Music Festival. We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment.”

Any new information the festival has about COVID-19 regulations will be shared through their email list and social media accounts. In the meantime, you can stay up to date by visiting their website.

How To Buy Pitchfork 2022 Tickets

Tickets are currently available to purchase and range from $99 to $399. Three day passes are $200, while single day passes are $99. If you prefer a more elevated concert-experience, Pitchfork has an exclusive “Pitchfork Plus” pass valued at $399.

The Pitchfork Plus package includes food and cocktails from Chicago-based restaurants and bars, private air-conditioned bathrooms, an elevated concert-viewing deck, and expedited entry to the festival grounds along with other amenities.

Payment plans are available for all of the ticketing options, but festival passes are non-refundable.