If the Victoria Beckham Netflix doc has activated your Spice Girls nostalgia, Melanie C is all warmed up and ready to keep the party going with “Sweat.” The French house workout takes the dance floor euphoria of 2020’s Melanie C — as pleasurable as any lockdown pop opus released that year — and gives it an even clubbier pulse, no doubt shaped by the Sporty icon’s thriving DJ career. It’s an Ibiza all-nighter and a morning-after spin class in one. – Nolan Feeney, Features Director