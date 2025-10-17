Soundcheck
Tame Impala Has No One Else To Blame
Excuses, excuses.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features nine of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“My Old Ways” by Tame Impala
A left turn from the funk grooves of Tame Impala’s last single, Kevin Parker takes full accountability for his flaws over a simple, repetitive piano beat, providing an unobstructed path for the listener to take in his confessions. He may not be perfect, but at least he’s self-aware. — Jillian Giandurco, Editorial Associate
“The Story Of Us” by Haim
They’ve always been a rock band, but this might be the most straight-forward rock song of Haim’s career. It’s yet another entry in their storied “should we break up?” song canon, while also distinguishing itself from the rest with unique vocal effects and early-aughts-esque distorted guitars. — Giandurco
“Count The Ways” by The Last Dinner Party
Big day for songs with “Ways” in the title. Be prepared to bear the weight of The Last Dinner Party’s heartbreak after pressing play on this album, as they’re not only ridding themselves of pain through shrieks and sobs, but magically transferring their agony over to you. — Giandurco
“Artificial Angels” by Grimes
I hate to give a song written from the perspective of AI its 10s, but when Grimes is good, she’s so good. It’s everything you want from a Grimes song (crunchy electronic beat, contrastingly sweet vocals, borderline-infuriating subject matter), all packaged in a cautionary tale that probably went right over her own head. — Giandurco
“Sweat” by Melanie C
If the Victoria Beckham Netflix doc has activated your Spice Girls nostalgia, Melanie C is all warmed up and ready to keep the party going with “Sweat.” The French house workout takes the dance floor euphoria of 2020’s Melanie C — as pleasurable as any lockdown pop opus released that year — and gives it an even clubbier pulse, no doubt shaped by the Sporty icon’s thriving DJ career. It’s an Ibiza all-nighter and a morning-after spin class in one. – Nolan Feeney, Features Director
“Back Of My Heart” by Carly Rae Jepsen
Not to call them back into the space, but this song sounds like a Haim deep cut circa 2013 (complimentary). I can see why this never made it onto the original album — it’s much more bare than the bubblegum pop of Emotion — but I’m glad we have on-record proof that CRJ has always had so much more to offer than her explosive radio hits. — Giandurco
“Delulu” by Muni Long
Don’t let the name fool you: This isn’t a just fun, catchy TikTok song. It’s actually a stunning mid-tempo ballad in the vein of Monica or Tamar Braxton, right down to the key change at the end. — Giandurco
“Human Happens” by Magdalena Bay
Mica Tenenbaum’s voice is so captivating that it often takes me a few listens to fully grasp her lyrics. But when I finally lock in, I’m reminded of all the things that make Magdalena Bay great all over again. I wouldn’t trade that feeling for the world. — Giandurco
“A Bug’s Life” by Sudan Archives
Once again, Brittney Park does exactly what needed to be done for an album titled The BPM. Get thee to the club immediately. — Giandurco