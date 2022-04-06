HoYeon Jung, Lily-Rose Depp & Renate Reinsve To Star In 'The Governess'

Every now and then, a casting announcement comes along that seems to guarantee a film will be worth watching, regardless of its other properties. A24’s latest news is just that. The film studio has announced the cast of The Governess — the sophomore feature from Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man In San Francisco), and it’s an impressive group.

The cast will include Lily-Rose Depp (The Idol), Hoyeon Jung (Squid Game) and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person In The World). All three actresses have had big years, and the film itself is also based on Anne Serre’s hit novel of the same name. Per Deadline, the film “follows three rebellious governesses who upend the household they work in—inspiring the minds of the boys in their care, igniting the imaginations of the bohemian couple who employ them and abandoning their charges for erotic adventures.”

Depp will soon star alongside The Weeknd in HBO’s The Idol from A24 Television, a series about a female pop singer who falls for an enigmatic club owner who just so happens to be a cult leader. Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is headed up the series, which will also star Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, Anne Heche, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Steve Zissis, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Nico Hiraga.

Hoyeon won a SAG Award for playing Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game, Netflix’s massive 2021 hit. Soon she’ll star alongside Kodi Smit-McPhee, Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kevin Kline in Alfonso Cuarón’s thriller series Disclaimer for Apple TV+.

Reinsve won Cannes’ coveted Best Actress Award and a BAFTA nomination for her breakout role as Julie in Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World, which itself was nominated for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars this year.

The Governess will be adapted by Talbot with help from poet and novelist Olivia Gatwood (Life Of The Party).