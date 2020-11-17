Maria Bobila
Photo by Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Reality Eyewear

Pop-Punk Week

Punk Gets Its Overdue Fashion Comeback For 2020 And Beyond

Stock up on this trend while you can.

Fashion is constantly seeking inspiration from music's subcultures, and recently designers have turned to punk, giving it a stylish upgrade for this year and beyond. Chanel's Fall 2020 couture collection pays homage to a royal princess-gone-punk with tweed sets in punchy colors and dresses in bold, sculptural silhouettes. There's also Christian Cowan, who teamed up with Lil Nas X for his Spring 2021 collection. Inspired by the '70s-era punk scene in the UK, the new line includes checkered separates and embellished evening gowns and outerwear.

The musical genre's impact is getting an overdue comeback across pop culture, too, from Succession's Nicholas Braun and Machine Gun Kelly's pivot to pop-punk to Dakota Fanning's punk band road movie and Halsey's plans to create her own punk album. Channeling all things punk seems easier through clothes rather than, say, learning to play a guitar, and luckily, there's plenty of shoppable pieces to help you stock up on this trend.

We suggest opting for more subtle details, like a chain bag from Nunoo or safety pin earring from Studs. But if you want to go full-on Scene Queen or Avril Lavigne, then go for punk-inspired classics with modern-day updates: a Dr. Martens platform boot, baggy faux leather pants, or a pleated skirt with two different plaid prints. For more options, check out some of our favorite punk pieces to shop now, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

XRay Specs
Reality

A pair of white frames will always make a big statement.

Kika Pants
Simonett

Tap into two trends at once: leather clothing and punk fashion.

Chiffon Pleated Long Skirt
Uniqlo

This pleated skirt is a great blank canvas for a fashion DIY attempt.

Love Crew
Little High, Little Low

Or if fashion DIYs are not your thing, then leave it to the pros.

Double Tie Jersey Halter
Dion Lee

Wear this halter alone or layered for a more stylish impact.

ASOS DESIGN x Christian Cowan Checkerboard Crop Top Two-Piece
ASOS DESIGN

Get more bang for your buck by wearing this morphed checkerboard-printed set separately.

Houndstooth Wool Wide-Leg Pant
See on Gucci

The wide-leg silhouette makes these houndstooth pants a little less polished — and that's a good thing.

Large Pavé Safety Pin Earring
Studs

Some subtle punk flair in the form of a single safety pin earring.

Black Wool Coat
Fendi

A classic tailored coat gets modern updates with slits, rounded hems, and leather pockets.

Crispy Jacquard Mini Dress
Ganni

Pleats, colorful leopard print, and embellished buttons are just a few of our favorite things about this dress.

Embossed Faux-Leather Shorts
Maison Margiela

The embossed details add an extra kick to these faux leather shorts.

Sinclair Women's Leather Platform Boots
Dr. Martens

Take your Dr. Martens to the next level with a platform sole and zipper.

Grain du Poudre Slash Lapel Jacket
Alexander McQueen

An intricately tailored jacket with an eye-catching lapel-turned-sash.

Mix Plaid Pleated Skirt
Stüssy

Photos don't do this pleated skirt justice because it actually boasts different plaid prints on both sides.

Helena Bag
Nunoo

This bag adds an instant dose of punk to any look with its studded details and chain strap.