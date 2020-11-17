Fashion is constantly seeking inspiration from music's subcultures, and recently designers have turned to punk, giving it a stylish upgrade for this year and beyond. Chanel's Fall 2020 couture collection pays homage to a royal princess-gone-punk with tweed sets in punchy colors and dresses in bold, sculptural silhouettes. There's also Christian Cowan, who teamed up with Lil Nas X for his Spring 2021 collection. Inspired by the '70s-era punk scene in the UK, the new line includes checkered separates and embellished evening gowns and outerwear.

The musical genre's impact is getting an overdue comeback across pop culture, too, from Succession's Nicholas Braun and Machine Gun Kelly's pivot to pop-punk to Dakota Fanning's punk band road movie and Halsey's plans to create her own punk album. Channeling all things punk seems easier through clothes rather than, say, learning to play a guitar, and luckily, there's plenty of shoppable pieces to help you stock up on this trend.

We suggest opting for more subtle details, like a chain bag from Nunoo or safety pin earring from Studs. But if you want to go full-on Scene Queen or Avril Lavigne, then go for punk-inspired classics with modern-day updates: a Dr. Martens platform boot, baggy faux leather pants, or a pleated skirt with two different plaid prints. For more options, check out some of our favorite punk pieces to shop now, below.

