Ariana Greenblatt Does Summer Suiting With A Backless Twist

Actress Ariana Greenblatt stepped out for a Los Angeles event to promote her latest project, Borderlands, in a backless summer suit.

On July 9, the 16-year old actress wore a boxy Dion Lee set with chain along the waist and an unexpected seasonal detail: a slit in the back that almost splits the blazer in two, providing much-needed ventilation. Greenblatt was styled by Molly Dickson, who’s also responsible for standout fashion moments like Bella Hadid at Cannes and Sydney Sweeney in a paisley Miu Miu set.

The Dion Lee co-ords are one of many outfits where Greenblatt has shown her love of suiting with a twist — she also recently wore a short-and-corset set by Thom Browne. And while doing press for Barbie, she chose a bustier top with a built-in necktie, also by Browne, to pose with co-star Margot Robbie. For most of her public appearances, in fact, Greenblatt has remained loyal to the color black, including the world premiere of Barbie, ahead of which Greenblatt told NYLON that her red-carpet look was giving “Midnight Barbie” with its black rosette skirt and champagne-colored top.

The teen is starring in the sci-fi action thriller alongside Cate Blanchett, Jaime Lee Curtis, Gina Gershon, Kevin Hart, and many more to tell the story of a band of space-traveling outlaws.