Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Summer sure feels like it’s already here and right at the end of May, Bella Hadid was recently spotted off the Cannes red carpet celebrating her Memorial Day weekend in peak vacation style.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in the French Riviera resort town of Antibes with her boyfriend Marc Kalman, wearing an unexpected trend of the season. While many are pulling out the tiniest mini skirts for the summer, Hadid switched things up and opted for a pair of white, low-waisted Bermuda shorts, which were baggy and reached right below the knee. She styled the Y2K-inspired silhouette with a strapless cut-out swimsuit and a comfy pair of Wales Bonner for Adidas Samba sneakers. As for accessories, she went with gold statement jewelry pieces, a brown shoulder bag, and black tiny sunglasses.

Her relaxing holiday OOTD comes just a couple of days after the supermodel wrapped up her appearances at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where she was seen in some of her best looks to date, dressed in designer vintage all week long. But our favorite look from the red carpet event was when Hadid was seen on the balcony of her hotel, wearing a corseted dress from Versace’s Fall 2003 collection, which has been seen on Beyoncé, Devon Lee Carlson, Iris Apatow and more throughout the years.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Hailey Bieber’s going-out pants, Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, Paloma Elsesser in Uniqlo x Marni, and more.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber enjoyed her Memorial Day at dinner with her husband Justin. The duo had a date night at Nobu in Mailbu, with Hailey wearing a pair of see-through statement trousers that flared with slits at the ankle. She wore the glittery pants with a crop top under a leather motorcycle jacket and strappy black heels.

Natasha Lyonne

While arriving at an event for the hit Netflix series Russian Doll in New York City over the weekend, actress Natasha Lyonne was captured in a mesh LBD styled with an oversized boxy blazer and black pumps. She completed her look with white sunglasses for contrast and a mini handbag.

Simone Ashley

On Saturday, May 28, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley celebrated with TAG Heuer at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo donning a burgundy-colored slip dress and metallic heels.

Charli XCX

Last week, Charli XCX attended the 2022 amfAR Gala in Cannes in a black-and-white couture gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2022 collection.

Paloma Elsesser

Ahead of the launch of Uniqlo x Marni’s collaboration, Paloma Elsesser was seen at the celebration in New York City wearing a striped tee tied at the waist with a floral midi skirt from the collection. The model finished her look with blue sandals and green ankle socks.

Olivia Rodrigo

After wrapping up her second concert in Los Angeles last week, Olivia Rodrigo celebrated afterward in typical Gen-Z style, rocking a black leather mini skirt styled with a custom pink corset designed by Fancì. She also wore a pair of black knee-high platform boots, a choker necklace, and her usual stacked silver rings.

Madonna & FKA Twigs

Madonna and FKA Twigs’ friendship remains strong as the two were seen out-and-about in London. Madonna wore a black jacket over a sheer white top and an embroidered floral skirt, along with fishnet stockings and black boots. As for the Caprisongs singer, she opted for a brown top with denim shorts, cowboy boots, and a red headscarf.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of Crimes of the Future at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival wearing a red matching tweed look from Chanel’s Resort 2023 collection with black boots and orange-tinted glasses, styled by Tara Swennen.

Gigi Hadid

On Monday, May 23, Gigi Hadid made her way to the launch event for her latest swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis in a printed blue and white one-piece from the collection, which she wore as a bodysuit. She styled her night-out look with low-rise khakis, cropped collared shirt, and white slingback heels. She also carried a blue Off-White clutch in hand.

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch attended Gold House’s inaugural Gold Gala in Los Angeles in a bright pink dress designed by Jason Wu. She completed her red carpet ensemble with matching evening gloves and strappy black heels.