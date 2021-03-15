Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

The 2021 Grammys were a spectacle both on and off the stage. The red carpet was a star-studded affair, with Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Lizzo, BTS, and more coming with their best looks. It wasn’t until a quick scan of the audience that the world learned the queen herself, Beyoncé, was also in attendance.

For the actual show, Beyoncé wore a black leather Schiaparelli couture mini dress with dramatic black-and-gold earrings. It was in this dress that she joined Megan Thee Stallion to accept the Grammy for Best Rap Song for the pair’s “Savage” remix. Plus, Beyoncé is now tied with Quincy Jones for the living person with the most Grammys. Chill night!

In true Beyoncé style, she couldn’t celebrate the evening without changing looks. To hit the after-party circuit, Bey changed into a metallic silver custom Burberry look designed by Riccardo Tisci, complete with a headpiece and sheer veil and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

While Beyoncé’s Grammys look may have ended the week with a bang, there were plenty of others who helped tee her up. Below, take a look at Bella Hadid’s at-home Bottega Veneta shoot, Barbie Ferreira showing off the new Simone Rocha x H&M collection, and more.

Beyoncé

Courtesy of Burberry

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown wore a pink plaid set with oversized pink shades on Instagram.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid styled the new Bottega Veneta collection for an at-home photoshoot with sister Gigi.

Halsey

Halsey showed off their growing baby bump in olive sweatpants and a purple Napkin Apocalypse bucket hat.

Saweetie

Don’t ask Saweetie how much her look cost. Based on the Fabergé jewels alone, it’s most certainly a lot.

Serena Williams

Winters in Florida for Serena Williams mean daisy-print catsuits and Stuart Weitzman boots.

Rowan Blanchard

Rowan Blanchard was able to secure the Simone Rocha x H&M collab. Meanwhile, the rest of us are still searching the re-sale apps.

Chloë Sevigny

Jared Siskin/GC Images/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny also showed off the collaboration, wearing the line’s floral silk-blend dress.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain wore Louis Vuitton’s cosmic knit set to catch the virtual runway show on Instagram.

Diana Silvers

Diana Silvers spread the good word on sustainability wearing star-print jeans and a Stella McCartney T-shirt.

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser lounged in a room full of Lanvin to model the brand’s newest collection.

Billie Eilish

Before she hit the Grammys in a full Gucci look, Billie Eilish did some casual hiking...in another full Gucci look.

Barbie Ferreira

The best way to secure a new H&M designer collection? A paid partnership with the brand. We’re taking notes, Barbie Ferreira.

SZA

SZA’s nude bikini included plenty of Swarovski crystals.

Rosalía

Rosalía’s paired her Canadian tuxedo with Margiela’s lucite-heel boots.