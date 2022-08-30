The Crescent-Shaped Bag Is Going To Be Everywhere This Fall

It’s already a huge year for handbags. Though we love a good itty-bitty mini or baguette bag in our closets, 2022 has been a time for experimenting and when it comes to purses, we’re swapping out our typical go-to styles for the very brand new.

We’re all wanting to make a statement with our outfits and for the occasion, we’re opting to go bigger, brighter, and bolder, from crystal-studded chainmail to oversized maxi totes. Next on our trend radar is the crescent handbag, loved for its round, moon-inspired silhouette. Whether that’s on the coveted catwalks or worn by our favorite celebrity style stars, these lunar-shaped bags have undoubtedly been on the rise — and it’s currently climbing the ranks in popularity at the moment, especially ahead of fall.

According to luxury resale site The RealReal, the search demand for crescent and croissant-shaped handbags is up 40% compared to last year, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, Miu Miu, and Staud topping the list. Despite its unconventional design, the sought-after bag is actually very easy to pair with just about any outfit. Plus, these curved totes come in a range of styles, with some coming in true crescent shapes while others don a more half-moon silhouette. Either way, the trending bag makes for a must-have accessory.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you’re searching to elevate your handbag selection, you’re just in luck. Below, check out the 19 crescent-shaped bags we’ve rounded up just for you, from budget-friendly minis to squishy puffers and so much more.

