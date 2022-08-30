India Roby
The Crescent-Shaped Bag Is Going To Be Everywhere This Fall

The moon-inspired handbag is the biggest trend of the season.

It’s already a huge year for handbags. Though we love a good itty-bitty mini or baguette bag in our closets, 2022 has been a time for experimenting and when it comes to purses, we’re swapping out our typical go-to styles for the very brand new.

We’re all wanting to make a statement with our outfits and for the occasion, we’re opting to go bigger, brighter, and bolder, from crystal-studded chainmail to oversized maxi totes. Next on our trend radar is the crescent handbag, loved for its round, moon-inspired silhouette. Whether that’s on the coveted catwalks or worn by our favorite celebrity style stars, these lunar-shaped bags have undoubtedly been on the rise — and it’s currently climbing the ranks in popularity at the moment, especially ahead of fall.

According to luxury resale site The RealReal, the search demand for crescent and croissant-shaped handbags is up 40% compared to last year, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Celine, Miu Miu, and Staud topping the list. Despite its unconventional design, the sought-after bag is actually very easy to pair with just about any outfit. Plus, these curved totes come in a range of styles, with some coming in true crescent shapes while others don a more half-moon silhouette. Either way, the trending bag makes for a must-have accessory.

If you’re searching to elevate your handbag selection, you’re just in luck. Below, check out the 19 crescent-shaped bags we’ve rounded up just for you, from budget-friendly minis to squishy puffers and so much more.

MOON BAG
Staud

Staud’s berry-colored Moon bag is the structured shoulder bag of your dreams. It comes with a curved handle with a removable Staud embossed accent, and a magnetic clasp closure to keep all of your must-haves secured.

Numéro Dix
Polène

If you’re in search of a crescent-shaped classic, go for one in black. Polène has perhaps the best in the business right now.

Crescent Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith’s periwinkle-colored crescent hobo bag is at the top of my wishlist right now.

CLAYR LEATHER HOBO BAG
Crown Vintage

Crown Vintage’s leather hobo bag is on sale at DSW for under $30, making it the perfect everyday purse for those on a budget.

Medium Nylon Crescent Bag
Baggu

Don’t let its miniature size fool you – Baggu’s recycled nylon crescent bag is large enough to carry more than just the daily essentials. The moon-shaped purse also has a logo strap and two interior pockets that make it easy to stay organized.

Sutton Bag
TIJN

TIJN’s super soft and squishy crescent bag has a roomy interior for all of your going-out plans.

Smile Tweed Small Crossbody
Kate Spade

Kate Spade’s smile bag is the epitome of a fall-ready purse. It comes as a crossbody with a new removable strap and chain handle. Not to mention, its tweed pattern makes for a good statement, too.

The Oversized Shopper Bag
Madewell

Get the best of both worlds with this maxi crescent-shaped bag from Madewell.

Baby Cush Bag
By Far

Take it from us — you’ll always need another black mini bag, so why not get it a moon-shaped silhouette?

T Monogram Mini Jacquard Crescent Bag
Tory Burch

This monogram mini from Tory Burch is a closet must-have.

Leather Half Moon Flap Crossbody
FOUETTE

Okay, maybe this isn’t a crescent-shaped purse for all my half-moon fans out there, Fouette’s leather crossbody is a super sleek and wallet-friendly alternative.

Small Mia Handbag
A.W.A.K.E. MODE

We’re loving both the puffer and crescent-shaped bag so why not put the two into one? A.W.A.K.E. MODE comes in a slew of fun colorways and features a statement knot tied at the top.

Madison Bag
Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood's “Madison” bag is on the more chunky side of the moon-shaped trend, but we’re absolutely in love with its netted detailing.

Mini Dandy Braided Blue
Núnoo

This braided blue mini bag from Danish label Nùnoo is definitely bound to be an attention grabber, trust me!

Mini 1969 Chainmail Shoulder Bag
Paco Rabanne

For the party girl at heart, Paco Rabanne’s chainmail shoulder bag is your next “going-out” bag to channel the night luxe trend.

BRILEY
Peta + Jain

As president of the “orange for fall and forever fan club,” this croissant bag from Peta + Jain is one you should absolutely have in your closet. This curved bag has knotted handles and is made from recycled vegan leather.

Kace Crossbody Bag
Sinbono

This lime croc-embossed vegan leather purse by Sinbono is the bright statement piece you need in your closet.

NAZARINE MOCHA SHOULDER SCOOP
Enamoure

Enamoure’s cocoa-colored shoulder scoop is ideal to carry around during the day, at the office, or for those last-minute brunches with friends.

Black and White Miley Pouch with Flower Checker
ApedeMod

Inspired by Henri Matisse’s artwork, thisApedeMod “flat-shaped crescent” pouch is adorned with a trendy checker print and has removable straps to wear as a crossbody, over the shoulder, or in hand.