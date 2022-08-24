Vintage Shoppers Are Collecting These 4 Designers Right Now

Vintage fashion pieces are not going away anytime soon, with all things secondhand and throwback luxury goods hitting our wardrobes more than ever before. After releasing its Luxury Consignment Report earlier this year, The RealReal has returned with its newest 2022 Luxury Resale Report.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the online marketplace’s annual report details some of the resale industry’s biggest trends by every generation, including data from the site for shoppers and consignors on sought-after brands, coveted clothing items, and more. Not surprisingly, vintage continues to dominate the top of the list, and demand for collectible clothing from the archives now surpasses every other vintage category with a 439% increase so far in 2022.

As seen mostly in Gen-Z and millennial buyers, TRR adds that they’re noticing record-high numbers with this trend, as shoppers these days are opting to be more sustainably-minded and savvier with their purchasing habits, on top of the desire to create a sense of personal style amidst the rise of micro-trends and fast fashion.

The luxury online shop also reported that their young shoppers are specifically searching for archival pieces from four notable designers: Mary McFadden (+1,936%), Bob Mackie (+1,895%), Roberto Cavalli (+1,130%), and Thierry Mugler (+531%). Inspired by past runway shows, consumers are also loving items like geometric bags (+352%), platform shoes (+310%), mini dresses (+157%) and itty-bitty skirts (+110%), as well as Mary Janes (+141%).

This significant boost in demand for vintage over the past few years, says Noelle Sciacca, Senior Fashion Lead at TRR, can be credited to a number of factors, most specifically around celebrities and entertainment. “This year’s 439% surge for clothing from the archives, however, is exciting and unprecedented,” she tells NYLON. “We’re seeing this need for archival pieces, along with runway-inspired looks, for a few reasons. Pop culture’s influence, along with celebrity clout, certainly play a role here.”

For example, Mugler tapping Chloë Sevigny & Megan the Stallion in a recent campaign contributed to triple-digit growth in demand, notes Sciacca. Bella Hadid and Halsey, notable fans of vintage Roberto Cavalli, have also brought the brand’s early-aughts collections to the forefront of Gen Z and millennials’ minds and into their shopping carts. Plus, ‘60s silhouettes have become a major secondhand shopping interest, thanks to the Spring 2022 runway collections of Christian Dior and Courreges.

“Lastly, coming out of the pandemic, we’ve seen a newfound emphasis on self-expression and personal style, along with a notable shift away from mass-produced items,” adds Sciacca. “Shopping vintage offers customers the pieces they crave to dress more boldly, uniquely, and in a look all their own, from head to toe for all of the ‘IRL’ moments they missed during lockdown.”

Check out some of many best fashion moments from The RealReal’s top four designers that vintage shoppers are absolutely loving right now, ahead.

Mary McFadden

Mary McFadden runway show, 1997 Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images Actress Rolonda Watts, 1993 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Designer Mary McFadden, 1992 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Mary McFadden runway show, 1997 Rose Hartman/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Bob Mackie

Cher, 1988 Academy Awards Frank Trapper/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Bob Mackie runway show, 1998 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Bob Mackie runway show, 1999 MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images Zendaya, 2022 Time 100 Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli runway show, 1995 TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP/Getty Images Devon Aoki, 2002 Rodrigo Varela/WireImage/Getty Images Roberto Cavalli runway show, 2001 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Halsey, 2022 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Thierry Mugler

Thierry Mugler runway show, 1990 ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney, 2022 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thierry Mugler runway show, 1990 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kim Kardashian, 2022 Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can now see the full breakdown of current trends in luxury resale on The RealReal’s 2022 Luxury Resale Report.