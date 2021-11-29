Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

The temperatures may be dropping as we approach the winter season, but that’s not stopping some of our favorite celebrities from jumping on the micro-mini skirt trend right now. The latest famous face to give this popular garment a try is Emily Ratajkowski, who has been making appearances in London to promote her new book, My Body. While visiting the Battersea Arts Centre, the model-turned-author wore a peak cozy ‘fit, including a furry coat and mini skirt in a matching zebra print from the Michael Kors Collection. She paired her warm look with an Isabel Marant turtleneck in black and red knee-high boots by Jimmy Choo. To top off her look, she wore a black fuzzy bucket hat — a very winter-friendly trend — by Emma Brewin.

Ratajkowsi is the latest stylish celeb to co-sign micro-mini skirts, which will likely gain even more popularity next year when the weather heats up again. The Y2K fashion trend has been slowly making a comeback, only to be solidified by Miu Miu and its own Spring 2022 collection featuring the coveted “going-out” style. Ratajkowsi joins fellow micro-mini skirt fans Megan Fox, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and, most recently, Bella Hadid, who went full-on fashion nostalgia by wearing a secondhand mini skirt from Abercrombie & Fitch, another early-aughts favorite that is getting back on everyone’s style radar.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Mary J. Blige’s sparkling catsuit, Aespa’s cozy coats for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim in Loewe, and more.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige celebrated Thanksgiving in the latest “going-out” fashion trend: a colorful and crystal-embellished catsuit from Christian Cowan. Stylist Jason Rembert paired Blige’s look with custom knee-high boots with a crystal toe and heel and blue feathers by A-Morir.

Aespa

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aespa made history by being the first K-pop girl group to perform for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The four members sang “Savage” on the Olay “Her Future Is STEM-Sational” float while wearing matching cozy fur coats.

Joy Crookes

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Joy Crookes attended Prada’s event at the Tate Modern in London wearing a full ‘fit from the Italian luxury brand.

Gemma Chan

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gemma Chan attended the celebration of Swarovski’s holiday façade unveiling at London’s Annabel’s in a bright green mini dress with a statement bow from Oscar de la Renta.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 25th birthday wearing the ultimate “going-out” outfit: a black velvet catsuit from Saint Laurent.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones made an appearance at the Harper’s Bazaar At Work Summit in London wearing a classic and simple look from Khaite, including gray wide-leg trousers and a black turtleneck top.

Yvonne Orji

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Insecure star Yvonne Orji walked the red carpet at the 2021 International Emmy Awards in New York City wearing a yellow ballgown from Nicole + Felicia Couture, which featured raw-edge chiffon, a dramatic ruffle bodice, and a cascading tiered floor-length skirt.

Hailee Steinfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld is still promoting her new Disney+ series Hawkeye in New York. Her latest appearance ensemble included a royal purple suit from David Koma.

Haim

Sisters Danielle (in The Row) and Este Haim (in a white sequined turtleneck gown) celebrated youngest sibling Alana’s first movie role and premiere of her new film Licorice Pizza. The singer-turned-actress wore a draped silk dress from Loewe’s Spring 2022 collection.