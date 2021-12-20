NYLON Fit Picks: Charli XCX for SNL, Jisoo in Dior, And More Celebrity Looks

Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

For the first time in Saturday Night Live history, the cast was sent home hours before the episode was set to air. On Saturday, Dec. 18, the show posted a statement on Twitter, writing, “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew.

Soon after, Charli XCX also wrote that she would no longer be able to perform due to precautions. The How I’m Feeling Now singer, who was slated to be the musical guest, posted an apology to fans for the sudden cancellation on Instagram, stating: “Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of SNL, my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. She continued, “I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine, and all our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the SNL team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life.”

But the show continued, hosted by Paul Rudd along with guest stars for the “five timer’s club” episode including Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Kenan Thompson, and Michael Che. Charli XCX still stunned in the ultimate Y2K ‘fit from the preview, despite the canceled live performance, and the pop star posted her SNL look wearing a red leather bralette from Anoeses with black lace-up pants from I.AM.GIA and long velvet evening gloves adorned with feathers. She also included photos and videos from behind the scenes of what could have been, but hopefully, we’ll get to see the highly anticipated performance very soon.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Lily Collins in Valentino, Blackpink’s Jisoo in Dior, Taylor Swift’s 32nd birthday dress, and more.

Sydney Sweeney

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Sydney Sweeney wore a blue macrame dress by Jonathan Simkhai with strappy nude heels to celebrate the designer’s footwear launch at Saks Fifth Avenue in Los Angeles.

Jisoo

The Blackpink singer attended the premiere of her show Snowdrop wearing a velvet midnight blue mini dress, adorned with a tied sailor-style collar and lace trim from Dior’s Spring 2019 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri. She paired her look with classic black pumps and simple “Claire D Lune” diamond earrings, also from Dior.

Carrie-Anne Moss

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss attended The Matrix Resurrections screening in San Francisco in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress, with a reference to the digital rain in the matrix with green and silver sequins.

Lily Collins

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the second season premiere of Emily in Paris, NYLON cover girl Lily Collins wore a Valentino haute couture mini dress in a groovy print and embroidered sequins. She completed her outfit with mesh tights and black platform heels.

Rita Ora

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora attended the premiere of Being The Ricardos in Sydney, Australia opting for a little black dress from Miu Miu, lined with rhinestones at the neckline. She completed her look with pointed-toe black pumps also adorned with crystal embellishments and black sunglasses.

Grace Van Patten

Courtesy of Dior

The Nine Perfect Strangers star attended Dior Beauty’s holiday dinner party wearing a full Dior look, including a leopard printed jacket, black bustier, and black leather skirt. She finished her look with pointed-toe black pumps.

Taylour Paige

Courtesy of Dior

Actress Taylour Paige also attended Dior Beauty’s holiday dinner party wearing a look from the French luxury brand’s Cruise 2022 collection, including a denim top and skirt with a navy wool sweater. She finished her ensemble with pointed black see-through heels.

Lori Harvey

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lori Harvey wore a Dundas x Revolve Jett Jacquard Dress for the retailer and designer’s collaboration celebratory dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift nearly broke the internet for her birthday. She was seen along with Alana Haim — with Haim in a fitted metallic mini dress from Sandy Liang, and Swift in a golden one-shoulder ensemble by London designer Julia Clancey. The singer completed her birthday look with a bold red lip, black nail polish, and a wavy hairstyle.

Riley Keough

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Riley Keough attended MoMA’s 14th Annual Film Benefit in New York wearing a Chanel Spring 2022 look, including a matching jacket-and-pants set in pink and black sequins. She completed her outfit with metallic sandals.

Rosalía

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosalía also attended the MoMA’s 14th Annual Film Benefit wearing a Chanel white silk blouse and black wool trousers.

Zendaya

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya made another reference to the Spider-Man series. On Monday, Dec. 13, she wore a beige dress that was embellished in sparkly webbed detailing and adorned with a plunging neckline, a high slit, and an open back. She also wore dazzling diamond earrings and rings from Bvlgari along with sparkly black pumps by Christian Louboutin and a mask, not seen here, designed by Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Madison Beer

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison Beer made an appearance at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in Los Angeles wearing a fuchsia dress from London designer Nensi Dojaka.

Marsai Martin

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marsai Martin also attended the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in a corseted ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana and pointed black-and-white pumps.

Hailey Bieber

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

While out in London visiting the Royal Opera House, Hailey Bieber wore a black cotton mini dress in black from Acne Studios with black tights and heels.