On Monday, Dec. 13, Taylor Swift celebrated her 32nd birthday with singer and Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim, who turns 30 on Dec. 15, as the “All To Well” singer shared photos from their joint dance party in a recent Instagram post, which also gave us a much-needed throwback with an early-2010s photo filter.

The Sagittarius duo was seen wearing their best party outfits, with Haim in a fitted metallic mini dress and Swift donning the ultimate dance floor-ready look in a golden one-shoulder ensemble by London designer Julia Clancey. The “Lady Boogie” sequin frock is currently priced at $800, and is available to pre-order in a slew of different colors, including Swift’s gold, red, and black. The singer completed her birthday look with a bold red lip, black nail polish, and a wavy hairstyle. Other guests at Haim and Swift’s birthday celebration included actress and NYLON “It” Girl Diana Silvers, singer Gracie Abrams, actress Tommy Dorfman, and more.

In the photo caption on Instagram, Swift referenced her hit song “22,” writing “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much 🥰🥲🎂.”

But that wasn’t the only thing that her fans were paying attention to — and it may or may not have caused quite the Twitter discourse. Upon a closer look, Swifties have pointed out that the singer’s gold sequin dress, also paired with her signature red lipstick, hаs а hidden meаning, as it could possibly be referring to her song “Gold Rush” on her Evermore album back from 2020.

In a tweet by @tayscarf13, the user wrote, “Taylor Swift didn’t wear this gold dress on her b’day for y’all to say she is ignoring evermore.” Swift was also known to wear а lot of metаllic ensembles on the red carpet during her Red era back in 2012, so some fans also speculate that this could just be а reference to the newest version of the album, which was released in November. Perhaps, the singer is hinting at something coming soon?

Check out Taylor Swift’s 32nd birthday outfit in more detail, below, and you can also shop the shimmery dress on Julia Clancey’s website.