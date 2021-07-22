It’s hot girl summer, but more importantly, it’s bucket hat summer. Hailey Bieber approves of this, too, as she was recently seen wearing this season’s biggest trend while on a dinner date with her husband, Justin. The two kept it casual on Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and Hailey opted for the “It” accessory of the year: a Stüssy plaid bucket hat, which you can still cop for yourself for $50.

Hailey paired her hat with a super simple outfit, including a cropped white tee and wide-leg black pants. For accessories, she added one of her favorite Bottega Veneta clutches, Nike Air Force 1s, and black sunglasses. Justin got in on the plaid print as well, with his oversized flannel shirt and baggy jeans.

SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID

The bucket hat, once known as more of a throwback style, has been slowly making its way into our wardrobes (and all over pop culture) over the past few seasons, but 2021 marked its biggest return and versatility. In the winter, we stocked up on fuzzy versions of the hat, then came spring, and we were on the hunt for crochet alternatives. By summer, all bets were off and any bucket hat you can get your hands on was the perfect finish to all of your warm-weather looks.

If you haven’t given the bucket hat a try, this is your sign to get one. Fortunately, you can get Hailey’s exact pick, but you might want to move fast before it sells out.