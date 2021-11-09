Jung Ho-Yeon’s Style Evolution, From Runway Model To Squid Game Star

You might be familiar with Jung Ho-Yeon from her hit role in Squid Game, but the model-turned-rising actress has always been in the public eye.
The 27-year-old first got her start on Season 4 of Korea’sNext Top Model back in 2013, where she placed in second. Later, Jung made her international modeling debut with Louis Vuitton back in 2016 and with her then-signature fiery red hair, she became one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels and a street style regular during fashion week.
In September 2021, Jung starred in Netflix’s Squid Gameas the North Korean defector Sae-byeok, and soon, she quickly became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram, starting at 400,000 followers at the start of the show’s release to currently boasting more than 23 million followers in a matter of a few months. Today, she serves as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and for Jung, she’s only getting started.
But when it comes to fashion, Jung has always been a major style inspiration, especially when it comes to her off-duty looks. Over the years, Jung has walked in some of the most-watched runway shows, has been snapped by street style photographers around the world, and is soon to become a red carpet favorite. With a versatile taste in style, the model-turned-actress can be seen experimenting with all sorts of fun prints and chic silhouettes, turning even the most casual outfits into a fashion statement.
Check out Jung Ho-Yeon’s best red carpet and street style looks from over the years, below.