Jung Ho-Yeon’s Style Evolution, From Runway Model To Squid Game Star

You might be familiar with Jung Ho-Yeon from her hit role in Squid Game, but the model-turned-rising actress has always been in the public eye.

The 27-year-old first got her start on Season 4 of Korea’s Next Top Model back in 2013, where she placed in second. Later, Jung made her international modeling debut with Louis Vuitton back in 2016 and with her then-signature fiery red hair, she became one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels and a street style regular during fashion week.

In September 2021, Jung starred in Netflix’s Squid Game as the North Korean defector Sae-byeok, and soon, she quickly became the most-followed Korean actress on Instagram, starting at 400,000 followers at the start of the show’s release to currently boasting more than 23 million followers in a matter of a few months. Today, she serves as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and for Jung, she’s only getting started.

But when it comes to fashion, Jung has always been a major style inspiration, especially when it comes to her off-duty looks. Over the years, Jung has walked in some of the most-watched runway shows, has been snapped by street style photographers around the world, and is soon to become a red carpet favorite. With a versatile taste in style, the model-turned-actress can be seen experimenting with all sorts of fun prints and chic silhouettes, turning even the most casual outfits into a fashion statement.

Check out Jung Ho-Yeon’s best red carpet and street style looks from over the years, below.

2013, New Balance House Running Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images After making her appearance on Korea’s Next Top Model, Jung attended one of her first events for New Balance in 2013, wearing a cobalt blue sports bra with an orange jacket, black leggings, and coral sneakers.

2015, GILT Launch Event Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Jung arrived at GILT’s launch event in a white long-sleeve top with wide-leg denim jeans with a brown belt at the waist, paired with black Adidas sneakers.

2015, Acne Studio Flagship Store Launch Party Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 2015, the model arrived at Acne Studio’s new flagship store in Seoul wearing a printed ensemble and black patent leather loafers.

2016, Eyeye Launch Event Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Jung celebrated the launch of Eyeye’s new collection in 2016, wearing the brand’s printed black tee with a military green jacket, paired with distressed denim shorts, fishnets, and black boots. She also carried a metallic handbag from the brand.

2016, Miu Miu Opening Event in Cheongdam Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images In 2016, the model was seen at Miu Miu’s opening event in Cheongdam wearing a printed black velvet dress with velvet blue mules, with the brand’s red shoulder bag in her hand.

2016, Marc Jacobs’ #MarcTheNight Event Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, Jung celebrated Marc Jacobs’ #MarcTheNight event in New York City wearing a leopard-printed red dress with a leather jacket, black boots, and the fashion house’s red Snapshot shoulder bag.

2017, Pars Fashion Week Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2017, Jung was seen off-duty at Paris Fashion Week rocking a bright orange sweatshirt with cuffed denim jeans and white sneakers.

2017, CR Fashion Book’s Launch of CR Girls 2018 Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model celebrated CR Fashion Book’s launch of CR Girls 2018 wearing a pleated gold metallic dress with black lace-up boots.

2018, Milan Fashion Week Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2018, Jung was spotted during Milan Fashion Week wearing a green velvet jacket over a dark blue button-up top, denim jeans, and black boots from Dr. Martens, topped with green-tinted sunglasses.

2018, Paris Couture Week Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After Schiaparelli’s haute couture runway show in 2018, Jung was spotted outside in a blue floral dress from H&M over a blush pink slip dress with a brown leather belt at the waist. She completed her look with a black Chanel bag and black boots.

2018, Paris Couture Week Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After the Fendi couture show in 2018, the model was seen outside wearing a tan mesh top from Acne Studios with bottoms from I Am Gia. She finished off her look with black sandals from New Balance, sunglasses by Max Mara, and a brown shoulder bag by Coach.

2018, Marc Jacobs Madison Opening Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the end of 2018, the model was seen at a Marc Jacobs event wearing an apricot-orange collared top with black trousers and platform boots by Dr. Martens.

2019, Milan Fashion Week Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jung was seen outside of the Tod’s runway show at Milan Fashion Week rocking a black leather coat over a red plaid dress. She completed her off-duty ‘fit with a red leather bucket bag and platform boots by Dr. Martens.

2019, Milan Fashion Week Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jung wore a blue and white puffer coat, blue denim jeans, and white sneakers after the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini show at Milan Fashion Week.

2019, CHANEL X PHARRELL Capsule Collection Launch Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images Jung attended Chanel x Pharrell’s launch event wearing pieces from the collection, including a white grid-printed top with a tweed skirt and pastel sneakers. She also carried a seashell clutch by Chanel in her hand.

2021, Squid Game Screening Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The model-turned-actress attended a Squid Game’s screening in Los Angeles donning a black sleeveless dress adorned with cream lace detailing and black lace-up boots.

