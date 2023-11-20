Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Almost a decade peplum was deemed a thing of the past, the controversial silhouette’s resurgence is steadily brewing — and if any celebrity can fully bring it back with a cosign, it’s Hunter Schafer.

It comes as no surprise that Schafer has been stealing the spotlight while promoting her film Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds & Snakes (which, by the way, has already hit box office success at $100 million in just three days). Throughout the press tour, the 24-year-old actor has cultivated the best statement pieces to channel her “Capitol” fashion with the help of her new stylist, Dara Allen, including Effie Trinket-core couture gowns (Marni! Schiaparelli!) to archival ensembles and more.

Schafer’s sit-down conversation with Jimmy Fallon was no different. While appearing on The Tonight Show, the actor brought plenty of spring energy in November with an actually groundbreaking floral print set, including a halter top and matching capri shorts. The coordinating outfit comes straight from Balmain’s latest Spring 2024 runway, which she paired with baby pink Aquazzura heels.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Check out the rest of our favorite celebrity outfits from the past week, including Renee Rapp’s denim set, Lewis Hamilton’s glitzy Grand Prix set, and more.

Reneé Rapp

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reneé Rapp’s rise to fashion stardom has not gone unnoticed. The 23-year-old musician-slash-actor recently attended Teen Vogue’s annual Summit in Los Angeles, wearing a stylish dark wash denim outfit that included an asymmetrical button-up top and wide pants. To complete her on-stage look, she paired the outfit with black pumps and her signature silver accessories.

Lewis Hamilton

Song Haiyuan/MB Media/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

As an unofficial tradition, every Formula 1 Grand Prix is basically a catwalk for Lewis Hamilton. For the Las Vegas race, the driver headed to the paddock in a full Burberry outfit — a gemstone-embellished bomber jacket and trousers, a check rib-knit vest, and leather Trek boots.

Rosalía

Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images

Rosalía revamped the concept of the “revenge dress” at the Latin Grammy Awards in Spain. On Nov. 16, the Motomami singer donned a black semi-sheer lace maxi gown by Balenciaga, which debuted at the house’s recent show. The floor-hitting dress was adorned with a train and embellished all over with sequins.

Addison Rae

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Addison Rae made a subtle statement at Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, the TikTok star-turned-pop singer rocked a twist on the LBD, opting for a Vivienne Westwood mini dress sourced from Tab Vintage and styled by Ryan Hastings, who kept things classic with strappy sandals.

Olivia Rodrigo

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

That same night, Olivia Rodrigo also opted for the LBD, attending GQ’s 2023 Men of the Year celebration in an itty-bitty fringe ensemble designed by Tom Ford.

Megan Thee Stallion

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has returned to the red carpet in one of her best looks to date. After dropping her latest track, “Cobra,” the H-town rapper tapped emerging designer Salih Balta for her look at the GQ party, choosing an ethereal sheer dress embellished with water drop rhinestones from the Spring 2024 collection.

Raye

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Raye is having a jam-packed year as one of the top breakout artists of 2023 — and rightfully so. Ahead of the Los Angeles party, the “Escapism” singer attended GQ’s Men of the Year Awards in London, dressed in a fitted vinyl gown; the glossy oxblood red hue brought out her dark brunette waves.

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber has made it known she’s a literary girl, so it’s only fitting that she attended the 2023 National Book Awards in New York City. Styled by Danielle Goldberg, Gerber stunned in a vintage Ralph Lauren gown — a strapless brown and leather-trimmed number from the brand’s Fall 2001 ready-to-wear collection.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is ringing in fuzzy hat season. Last week, the model was spotted in New York wearing an oversized orange bucket hat styled with a cropped leather jacket from Mango and black slacks. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers and tiny sunglasses.