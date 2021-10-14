Kendall Jenner Wore A No-Fail Fall Outfit

Kendall Jenner’s recent off-duty look is giving us major fall outfit inspiration.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the model was spotted in New York City wearing a brown polka-dot crewneck sweater from Acne Studios, which is currently priced at $580. Jenner then paired the multi-colored dotted top with a pair of straight light-wash denim jeans and fall’s comeback “going-out” shoe: black Chelsea boots. She finished the outfit with a chic pair of black square-framed sunglasses, channeling the beloved ‘90s vibe, and a brown oversized croc-embossed shoulder bag from Peter Do’s Spring 2022 collection, which just debuted during New York Fashion Week in September and is not yet available for sale.

It seems like the model recently arrived in New York City for her new business venture 818 Tequila, as she’s making the rounds across the U.S. to promote the tequila brand. On Tuesday, she was just in Chicago, according posted on Instagram. In the photo, Jenner was seen in the ultimate comfy (and another fall-friendly) look by sporting a gray hoodie, paired with light-colored jeans, and a green fitted cap.

Jenner also knows how to spot the next big thing when it comes to shoes. Back in September, the former reality TV star starred on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss topics, like her new role as creative director of FWRD, 818 Tequila, and her latest obsession, camo-printed Crocs. As we’ve seen Y2K trends making their way at the forefront of this season’s fashion trends again, which includes chunky shoes, heeled styles, and all-things platforms, we’re now seeing comfortable, classic footwear coming back as the new “out and about” style, and that includes the Chelsea boot, fleece-lined Crocs, and more.

While we’re saving up to stock up on our very own pair of Chelsea boots, view Kendall Jenner’s recent off-duty ‘fit in more detail, below.