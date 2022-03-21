Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Awards season is still underway as we approach the Oscars, and the 2022 Producers Guild Awards was the latest celebrity-studded ceremony to take place in Los Angeles over the weekend. Just like every red carpet event, there’s bound to be some jaw-dropping looks and we were treated to yet another fashion statement from none other than Kristen Stewart.

On Saturday, March 19, the 31-year-old Spencer star and Oscar nominee looked like a fairytale dream in a cream-colored corset gown from Brandon Maxwell’s Fall 2022 collection, which came with a full cable jacquard skirt. She completed her red carpet ensemble with a loosely-curled updo, light rosy makeup, and diamonds from Chanel and Cast. Her bridal-inspired look comes just months after her engagement with Dylan Meyer in November 2021.

But this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the actress rocking a corset. Back in October, the actress was spotted in a black lace corset during Chanel’s Spring 2022 runway show in Paris, which she styled with a pink-and-white checkered tweed set, slouchy white socks, and black loafers. As early-aughts fashion trends are coming back bigger and better than ever before, maybe we’ll continue to see Stewart in more corsets to come and even the polarizing micro-mini skirt resurgence?

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Dakota Johnson in Gucci, Blackpink’s Jennie channeling balletcore, and more.

Naomi Osaka

While out to celebrate Skims’ new swimwear pop-up store in Miami over the weekend, tennis champ Naomi Osaka was captured wearing a shimmery turtleneck dress, which she styled with a cropped leather jacket and studded sandals.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attended the 2022 Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles wearing a stunning corseted gown from Sergio Hudson, which she paired with a diamond necklace and body chain.

Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz attended the premiere of Atlanta during the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier look, which she wore with yellow platform heels. The Atlanta star also wore jewelry by Eéra and Delfina Delettrez and carried a multicolored mini-bag in hand.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson was seen at the premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth at 2022 SXSW wearing a suited look from Gucci’s Love Parade collection, which she also wore with a “GG” embroidered tulle bodysuit and black boots.

Blackpink’s Jennie

Blackpink’s Jennie celebrated the launch of her latest collection with Gentle Monster at the brand’s “Jentle Garden” space in Seoul, sporting the ultimate balletcore look. The singer was seen wearing a white collared tutu dress by Shushu Tong with chunky Mary Jane heels and baby pink sunglasses from her own collaboration.

Charli XCX

On Thursday, March 17, Crash singer Charli XCX was seen leaving BBC Radio in London wearing a black lace mini dress, detailed with feathered trim. She also wore black knee-high boots and carried a green mini-bag in hand.

Brittany Snow

Last week, actress Brittany Snow attended the premiere of A24’s X in Hollywood wearing an off-the-shoulder black gown by designer Cong Tri, which is adorned with a slit at the leg, and paired with black sandals.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga looked stunning at the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City, donning a strapless black ensemble from Jason Wu Collection.

Tinashe

333 singer Tinashe arrived at Cirque du Soliel’s OVO premiere in Los Angeles wearing a cropped butterfly top with low-rise “dirty wash” jeans and denim jacket by Ukrainian designer Masha Popova. She completed her outfit with boots from Good American.

Japanese Breakfast

During her performance at 2022 SXSW in Austin, Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner was seen on stage wearing a black heart cutout blazer from Area, which she styled with a dazzling bralette, a black mini skirt, and a chunky pair of platform lace-up boots.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid never fails to impress when it comes to her street style. Last week, the supermodel was captured out-and-about in New York City wearing a pink asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder knitwear top, which she thrifted from Depop, along with a pair of jeans from Denim Tears x Levi’s and brown boots. She also wore mini sunglasses and a Bvlgari necklace, and carried a brown Burberry shoulder bag

Alana Haim

Licorice Pizza actress and singer Alana Haim attended the National Board of Review’s 2022 Gala in New York City wearing a green silk dress from Marni and metallic platform heels.

Selah Marley

On Tuesday, March 15, singer Selah Marley was spotted outside of Alexander McQueen’s Fall 2022 runway show in New York wearing the brand’s off-the-shoulder yellow tulle gown and white heels.

Rachel Sennott

While attending the Bodies Bodies Bodies premiere during 2022 SXSW in Austin, actress Rachel Sennott was spotted in an apricot-orange set, donning a matching bralette and micro-mini skirt paired with a cropped jacket. She also wore square-toed sandals and carried a white purse.

Chase Sui Wonders

Actress Chase Sui Wonders was also seen at the premiere of Bodies Bodies Bodies in Austin wearing a black Chanel cropped jumpsuit, adorned with the “CC” logo, and black pumps.

Nicola Coughlan

While attending the Stylist Remarkable Women Awards 2022 in London, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan was seen on the red carpet wearing a royalcore-inspired mint green tulle gown by Simone Rocha, which she also wore with pointed white heels, a pearl-embellished handbag, and diamond earrings.