Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

On Saturday, Jan 22, Måneskin finally made their highly-anticipated debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and just like their performance, the Italian rock band’s outfits also did not disappoint as the members wore a number of stunning Gucci pieces on stage.

While performing their hit rendition of the 1967 song “Beggin’,” each Måneskin artist stood out on their own in statement-ready looks. Vocalist Damiano David wore Gucci’s “GG” logo-printed cropped jacket with matching flared pants and a black monogram shirt. On the left of the photos (above and below), bassist Victoria De Angelis opted for the luxury brand’s ivory floral-printed silk jacket featuring feather cuffs and paired with a black monogram bustier top and black pants. Bassist Thomas Raggi, seen on the right, wore Gucci’s floral and crystal-embroidered jacket with a black ruffled shirt, dark green mohair bottoms, and a black cowboy hat. On drums, Ethan Torchio rocked an ivory monogram suit with a black mesh top and tan leather boots.

Will Heath/NBC

The band also performed their song “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” with David in Gucci’s ivory silk floral suit with black feathered cuffs and a leather harness. This time, De Angelis opted for the brand’s green iridescent suit with an all-over “GG” monogram embroidered on her tulle bralette. Raggi wore a green snakeskin leather suit with a monogram pink silk shirt, while Torchio was seen in Gucci’s brown “GG” suit paired with a pale pink sheer top and tan leather boots.

Gucci has been dressing Måneskin for some time now since the group made waves for winning Eurovision in 2021. The four performers even attended the luxury brand’s runway show in Los Angeles wearing coordinated suited looks. Now that the designer label has become a fashion signature for the band, will we be expecting a campaign gig or Milan Fashion Week appearance next? We sure hope so.

Will Heath/NBC

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Pharrell’s custom Tiffany & Co. sunglasses, Rihanna’s sporty night-out style, Kaia Gerber in Celine, and more.

Pharrell

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams attended Nigo’s debut collection for Kenzo’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s on Sunday, Jan. 23. He was seen wearing a Human Made graphic tee with dark-washed denim jeans and black sneakers. He also wore a military green flannel jacket with custom 18-karat gold and diamond-encrusted sunglasses by Tiffany & Co.

Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

While leaving a restaurant in New York City over the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 22, Rihanna swapped her favorite bomber jacket for a sporty Balenciaga parka. She paired the red jacket with a Martine Rose football jersey dress, strappy sandals from Amina Muaddi, and a black R13 logo cap. The Fenty mogul accessorized her outfit with Saint Laurent chandelier earrings and Miu Miu gloves.

Justine Skye

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Singer Justine Skye wore Saint Art’s electric blue patent coat while out in New York City over the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 22. She paired the blue outerwear with a black turtleneck and leggings with black platform boots and a quilted puffer handbag.

Megan Fox

While vacationing in Lake Como shortly after her engagement to MGK, Megan Fox wore a vibrant leopard printed coat and a matching fuzzy hat from Stand Studio, along with a micro-mini cardigan top by Edikted and wide-leg pants by GCDS. She accessorized the rest of her look with white sneakers, a yellow mini bag, and a cameo of her diamond-emerald engagement ring by British jewelry designer Stephen Webster.

Naomi Campbell

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was spotted at Dior Homme’s Fall 2022 runway show for Paris Fashion Week Men’s wearing a sheer beaded button-down with a black coat and straight trousers. She completed her outfit with black pumps and an embellished Dior Saddle bag.

Evan Mock

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock repped a monogram denim jacket by Louis Vuitton with a neon green hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers to Virgil Abloh’s final collection for the brand’s Fall 2022 runway show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

Tyler, the Creator

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator also attended Louis Vuitton’s latest runway show in Paris, with the musician rocking a dotted button-up top with a green tie, paired with a brown tiger-embroidered jacket and matching brown pants. He finished his outfit off with brown Louis Vuitton loafers, a fuzzy hat, and a mini bag by his own fashion label GOLF le FLEUR.

Ashley Park

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While on the way to the recording of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Jan. 20, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park was spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a neon green houndstooth-printed set by Versace. She completed her look with a black turtleneck top, heeled platform boots, and a multicolored mini bag.

Kaia Gerber

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Kaia Gerber wore a sparkly black gown with strappy sandals from Celine by Hedi Slimane to the Los Angeles Art Show opening night premiere party and benefit on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Sydney Sweeney

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was seen out in New York City donning a red striped-and-checkered look by Dior, along with a long black coat and heeled boots.

Maude Apatow

Paula Lobo/NBC

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Jan. 18, Euphoria’s Maude Apatow wore a sparkly long-sleeve mini dress with a feather hem from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. She paired her on-screen look with black pumps.