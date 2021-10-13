Maria Bobila and Sam Neibart
Everything You Need To Dress Like Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly This Halloween

Alexa, play “Bloody Valentine.”

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without its fair share of couples costumes, and 2021 boasts plenty of buzzy celebrity relationships for inspiration. One of them is, of course, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose coordinated outfits and bold fashion choices will be fun to recreate as a Halloween costume.

As opposed to the goth-adjacent aesthetic of their BFF couple Kravis, the key to dressing like Fox and MGK is to slightly match in more fashion-forward ensembles. Fox’s signature style, thanks to Maeve Reilly, includes on-trend corset tops, glitzy details, and extremely glam makeup, like a bold lip and sleek straight hair or loose waves. Meanwhile, MGK isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion with a pop-punk twist, whether that’s wearing mismatched Dr. Martens, edgy jewelry, over-the-top tailored looks, and even a statement manicure.

Though there's plenty of fashion moments to choose from for the couple, our top pick is their 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet appearance, which features a Barbie-pink outfit, sparkling accessories (perfect for all of your Halloween fit pics), and great beauty looks from both Fox and MGK.

Ahead, a complete costume breakdown of how to dress like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for Halloween, from her pink clothes to his extra-long nails.

Halloween Couples Costume: Megan Fox’s Look

X Revolve Slip Jog Jumpsuit
Norma Kamali

DIY project! Hit your nearest arts-and-crafts store to add on crystal details on the straps.

Bubblegum Always Down For It Corset Top
Dolls Kill

If head-to-toe pink isn’t your thing, stick with a corset top in the poppy hue.

Pink Tie Strap Satin Corset Top
Missguided

This satin corset top has string straps just like Megan’s.

SB-Hazil Silver Satin
Betsey Johnson

A sparkly, pointy pump that you can wear post-Halloween, too.

Textured Pryamid Box Clutch
La Regale

Crystal bags are the new going-out “It” bag, so you’re on trend, as well.

Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick
Bite Beauty

Get Megan’s look with a Barbie pink lipstick. This soft matte formula will stay comfortable on your lips all night. (And resists smudging during weird tongue kisses.)

Stamp Liner Wing Edition Eyeliner
Lottie London

Halloween is a great time to try a makeup look that’s out of your comfort zone. If you’re not trained in the art of liquid eyeliner, this liner and wing stamp 2-in-1 makes it easy.

Goddess Lashes in Lite Faux Mink
Lilly Lashes

Lush false lashes give you sultry look.

Round Nails in Cosmo, Please
Static Nails

Press-on nails give you an instantly perfect hot pink manicure. They’ll even last for a at least a full week, so you can enjoy them post-Halloween party.

Halloween Couples Costume: Machine Gun Kelly’s Look

Soft Tailored Super Skinny Blazer in White Seersucker
ASOS Design

This skinny-fit blazer is very MGK.

Laces 45"
Vans

Grab the hot glue gun and add this shoelace to your blazer.

Interlock Jersey Turtleneck in Antique White
Todd Snyder

MGK’s turtleneck top has a dotted motif on it, but a plain version will outlast Halloween night.

Men's Solid Heavy Dazzle Short - Silver
VIM

Sporty basketball shorts to stay comfy while you’re out.

Carabiner Shorts
Renowned

Or go the more fashion route with this stylish pair.

Tensho
Vitaly

A dangling earring always completes an MGK look.

2 Pack Band and Faux Pearl Ring in Silver
DesignB

The more jewelry, the better.

Unisex 3-Stripe Calf Sock
Los Angeles Apparel

Socks with pink to match girlfriend Megan, of course.

White 1460 Pascal Boots
Dr. Martens

What’s an MGK wardrobe without Dr. Martens?

Freehand Tattoo Marker
InkBox

Luckily, this MGK outfit is covered up enough that it doesn’t require a ton of temporary tattoos. But, if you want to get into character, use this tattoo marker to create some custom ink of your own.

Ice Me Out XXXL Press On Nails
SecureBeautyStudio

MGK’s claw nails are the pièce de résistance of the couple’s infamous iHeart Radio Awards look. Sparkly silver extra long, extra pointy nails will pull the whole couple’s costume together.

Jelly Fantasy Nails in Jelly Jolly
Kiss

If you can’t handle the dangerously long and pointy press-ons, this set will still be a strong homage to MGK’s original mani.