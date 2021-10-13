Halloween wouldn’t be complete without its fair share of couples costumes, and 2021 boasts plenty of buzzy celebrity relationships for inspiration. One of them is, of course, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose coordinated outfits and bold fashion choices will be fun to recreate as a Halloween costume.

As opposed to the goth-adjacent aesthetic of their BFF couple Kravis, the key to dressing like Fox and MGK is to slightly match in more fashion-forward ensembles. Fox’s signature style, thanks to Maeve Reilly, includes on-trend corset tops, glitzy details, and extremely glam makeup, like a bold lip and sleek straight hair or loose waves. Meanwhile, MGK isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion with a pop-punk twist, whether that’s wearing mismatched Dr. Martens, edgy jewelry, over-the-top tailored looks, and even a statement manicure.

Though there's plenty of fashion moments to choose from for the couple, our top pick is their 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet appearance, which features a Barbie-pink outfit, sparkling accessories (perfect for all of your Halloween fit pics), and great beauty looks from both Fox and MGK.

Ahead, a complete costume breakdown of how to dress like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for Halloween, from her pink clothes to his extra-long nails.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halloween Couples Costume: Megan Fox’s Look

Halloween Couples Costume: Machine Gun Kelly’s Look