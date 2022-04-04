Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It appears that Megan Fox is a fan of itty-bitty silhouettes lately as she’s been seen going out in a number of cropped cardigans and micro-mini skirts over the past few months alone. This last week was no different for the actress, who was most recently spotted once again in this season’s biggest Y2K fashion trend.

In her latest Instagram post captured by photographer Cibelle Levi, Fox wore a sheer blue crop top-and-skirt set from cult fashion brand Edikted. Dressed by her go-to stylist Maeve Reilly, she paired her look with open-toed thigh-high leather boots.

This isn’t the first time, nor does it seem like the last, we’ve seen Fox wearing pieces by the online “It” brand. Shortly after her engagement with MGK back in January, the pop-punk duo went on a trip to Lake Como, and Fox bared her midriff in Edikted’s micro-mini cardigan top, which she styled with a vibrant leopard printed coat and a matching ‘90s-inspired fuzzy bucket hat from Stand Studio, along with wide-leg pants by GCDS and white sneakers. Other celebrity fans of label include Kirsten Stewart, who wore a cropped button-up sweater while promoting Spencer, Olivia Rodrigo, and Addison Rae, among others.

In the Instagram post made by the Jennifer’s Body star, Fox wrote a caption that may or may not also be an unofficial pregnancy announcement, according to fan speculations. “SpaceX flight attendant 💙 only 8 months and 6 days left until you reach your destination,” Fox said.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Rihanna in Saint Laurent, Saweetie’s cutout couture, Kacey Musgraves’ ‘70s-era vintage gown, and more.

Jennie Kim

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim posted her latest OOTD sporting a black short-sleeve mini dress from Courrèges, which she styled with white knee-high socks and black rubber boots from the Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration.

Rihanna

BACKGRID

A new week means a brand new maternity outfit from none other than Rihanna. The Fenty mogul was spotted over the weekend grabbing dinner at her favorite Santa Monica spot, Giorgio Baldi, rocking a fuchsia mini dress from Saint Laurent, which is adorned in turquoise feathers. She accessorized her look with a furry seafoam green clutch and bright green pumps.

Saweetie

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the 2022 Black Music Collective Grammy Week Celebration on Saturday, April 2, Saweetie was seen wearing a teal crystal-embroidered cutout dress from Alexandre Vauthier’s Spring 2022 couture collection paired with matching sandals.

Laura Harrier

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Hollywood starlet Laura Harrier attended the 2022 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in New York City wearing an off-the-shoulder button-up gown by Sergio Hudson, which she wore with black sandals and diamond earrings.

Kacey Musgraves

Steven Simione/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves attended the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills donning a ‘70s-era pink-and-feathered ensemble from Richilene, which was sourced from Tab Vintage. The Star-Crossed singer also wore pink heels and a diamond necklace to finish off her red carpet look.

Dixie D’Amelio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio arrived at the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in Las Vegas wearing a black dress with mesh evening gloves from Mônot, complete with black heels.

Sydney Sweeney

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney looked darling at the 2022 Canneseries Festival in Cannes, France opting for a sleeveless satin dress from Prada, featuring a tiered lace and crystal-embellished skirt. She also wore black pumps to complete her outfit.

Emma Roberts

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Thursday, March 31, Emma Roberts was spotted at Kate Spade’s Fall 2022 presentation in New York City wearing the label’s plaid fuzzy coat, styled with a pink tweed dress and red heels. She also carried a white handbag and hoop earrings, also from Kate Spade.

Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Barbie Ferreira and Kiernan Shipka were spotted attending UGG’s Feel House x Remi Wolf event in Los Angeles, with Ferreira in a star-printed dress from Collina Strada and Shipka in a multicolored cropped top and a black skirt. The two actresses both paired their outfits with fuzzy sandals from UGG.

Lupita Nyong’o

Unique Nicole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o was seen arriving at Mami Wata Surf’s store opening in Venice wearing a black puffy-sleeved babydoll dress with black buckled boots and gold jewelry pieces.

Elle Fanning

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

During her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Elle Fanning was seen in New York City wearing a black dress from Carolina Herrera with black heels from Stuart Weitzman. She also wore sunglasses by Selima Optique and jewelry from Anita Ko.

Christine Quinn

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn was spotted at PrettyLittleThing’s party in Los Angeles wearing a hot pink bodysuit and mini skirt, paired with a fuzzy cropped jacket, all from the brand. She also wore Moschino’s burger-shaped handbag and sandals from her recent Shoedazzle collection.

Jessica Williams

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, March 29, actress Jessica Williams attended the Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore premiere in London wearing Del Core’s pink and black embroidered jumpsuit with black ruffles. She paired her red carpet outfit with bejeweled sandals and a sparkly clutch in hand.