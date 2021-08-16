Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

While the bra top has become a warm-weather fashion staple, Megan Fox’s latest outfit is our fall fashion inspiration. On Saturday, Aug. 14, the actress (and girlfriend to Machine Gun Kelly) was spotted in Los Angeles rocking a sultry red cardigan by Jacquemus, straight from the Paris fashion label’s Fall 2021 collection, which debuted back in July.

Fox’s look serves as proof that the knitwear style, which is attached only at the bust and exposes her midriff, is a statement piece all on its own. Styled by Maeve Reilly, the rest of Fox’s outfit included a matching red high-waisted skirt (also Jacquemus) adorned with slits at the waist, a red handbag from Mietis, and strappy nude heels by Femme LA.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Rihanna in Chanel, Olivia Rodrigo’s fuzzy bag, and more.

Rihanna

PapCulture/BACKGRID

Grocery shopping never looked so chic. The now-billionaire icon Rihanna was seen at Whole Foods wearing a black tweed jacket, a black bra, and ripped baggy jeans with a black-and-gold Chanel belt. The star was also dripped in pearls, including Vivienne Westwood’s famous chokers, and sported a green New York Yankees cap, white Adidas sneakers, and a pair of black squared sunglasses.

Karrueche Tran

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karrueche Tran attended the Lionne Fall 2021 runway show in Los Angeles wearing the brand’s very own smokey gray denim mini dress and gold heels.

Iris Law

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Iris Law stunned at the race tracks wearing a cutout gingham ensemble by Delada and snakeskin Mary Jane heels.

Lily-Rose Depp

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp was spotted in New York City’s Greenwich Village in a purple bodysuit tucked into denim shorts. She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers, a black shoulder bag, and red sunglasses.

Olivia Rodrigo and Iris Apatow

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

NYLON cover star Olivia Rodrigo was seen in Los Angeles wearing a gradient mesh top by OMighty with a black slit mini skirt from Unif and red sunglasses from Crap Eyewear. She completed her off-duty look with a very on-trend fuzzy bag and platform boots by Marc Jacobs. By her side, Iris Apatow wore a pink sweater with a beige buckle mini skirt and tan boots. She also wore a cream fuzzy hat and a black chained crossbody purse.

Anne-Marie

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anne-Marie attended the Olympic Team GB’s homecoming event wearing a white puffed-sleeve babydoll dress from Khaite with glossy black platform brogues by Prada.

Ashlee Simpson and Ashley Benson

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson and Ashley Benson were seen at the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening at Outfest 2021. Simpson wore an all-black fit, made up of a see-through blazer over a black slip dress, paired with Prada platform brogues and a woven leather bag from Bottega Veneta.

Meanwhile, Benson wore a white blazer from Givenchy over a black bra from Intimissimi and black shorts. She also wore black-and-gold platform pumps from Tom Ford and sheer tights from Calzedonia.

Jennifer Hudson

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson looked absolutely breathtaking in an orange dress with lace detailing on the sides. She paired the dress with colorful beaded heels.

Laura Harrier

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Laura Harrier attended an event hosted by Audi wearing a striped knit halter gown by Proenza Schouler.

Lily Allen

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Lily Allen was seen in London wearing a one-shoulder black gown adorned with ostrich feathers from Taller Marmo.

Ella Eyre

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Singer Ella Eyre wowed at the Ciroc Vodka party in London wearing a form-fitting leopard print dress and black heels.