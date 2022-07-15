India Roby and Maria Bobila
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale picks for 2022.
Courtesy of Nordstrom

Fashion

24 Fashion Items To Shop From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We made a shopping wishlist just for you.

They say that the best parts about summertime are the long days spent out in the sun and downtime chilling by the beach, but we argue that instead, it’s the sales that truly make the season worth waiting for. And finally, the highly-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived for everyone to shop and save.

Starting on Friday, July 15, the cult-favorite department store is offering up buzzworthy styles from more than 100 brands with discounts racking up to 70 percent off. This year’s sale features a slew of coveted designer names and must-cop finds you’ll definitely want to stock up on, like denim jeans, comfy sneakers, and trendy jewelry. Plus, much of the items are perfect for the upcoming fall season, so you can add outerwear, knits, and more to your wardrobe.

You might want to have your credit card already on deck. Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to everyone until August 1, check out 24 of our top picks that are currently on our shopping wishlists, from designer sunglasses to roomy tote bags, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Water Repellent Double Face Cotton Blend Trench Coat
Sam Edelman

Take advantage of shopping discounted outerwear when you can! A trench coat is always a good investment for your wardrobe — buying it on sale is even better. — Maria Bobila

Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
UGG

You can never go wrong with a pair of fuzzy Barbiecore pink slippers! – India Roby

Quarter Zip Wool Blend Pullover
Vince

It’s never too early to stock up on fall knits, and this cozy pullover from Vince features an on-trend quarter-zip neckline. — MB

Triangle Adjustable Strap Soft Form Band Bra
True Body

I’m a huge fan of the bras from True Body because they’re super comfy, so I’m planning to stock up on a few more with this Nordstrom sale! – IR

The Tripper High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans
MOTHER

I know we’re all about baggy denim right now but something is telling me that kick-flare jeans are going to be back in a big way very soon. — MB

Eos Beaded Acrylic Box Clutch
Cult Gaia

If you’re looking for your next “going-out” clutch, may we suggest this beaded one by Cult Gaia? This lilac colorway is absolutely a must-have. – IR

Women's Rib Sweater Camisole
PacSun

If you haven’t gotten into the corset top trend yet, this bustier-inspired style will help you ease into the popular look. — MB

Twist Neck Animal Print Midi Dress
Halogen

Midi dresses are still our on our trend radar and we’re eyeing this tiger-printed one by Halogen. – IR

Waffle One Sneaker
Nike

You can never have enough sneakers and this style from Nike combines vintage details with a modern twist. — MB

Ziva Slingback Pump
Vionic

Hate to break it to you, but kitten heels are back and better than ever. These sleek slingback pumps from Vionic will dress up any look. – IR

Mynowa Floral Print Smocked Organic Cotton Top
Baum und Pferdgarten

This statement top is surprisingly versatile.Pair it with jeans for day and switch into a skirt or layer it with a dress for a nighttime outfit. — MB

Slip Skirt
Vince

In case you’re a part of the anti-mini skirt tribe, this slip skirt from Vince is a stylish alternative. – IR

Zebra Satin Blouse
Vince Camuto

This satin blouse’s zebra print reminds us of Y2K fashion but its polished silhouette keeps it from feeling too nostalgic. — MB

Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach

This leather crossbody purse from Coach is bound to be your next “everyday” bag, coming in a brown-and-cream colorblock effect and a gold chain strap. – IR

Lalo Lug Sole Tall Boot
Steve Madden

If you don’t own a pair of black platform boots yet, then what are you waiting for? These tall style with lug soles is perfect with mini skirts in the summer and knitted maxi dresses come fall. — MB

Franklin Distressed High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
BLANKNYC

I’m still a fan of high-waisted jeans and am always searching for my next pair. These dark-washed bottoms from BLANKNYC have a straight fit and are ripped at the knees. – IR

Mixed Chain Link Heart Pendant Necklace
Madewell

This statement pendant adds a romantic touch to your layered necklaces. — MB

Evangeline Mule
Circus by Sam Edelman

The chunky loafer trend is still raiding our wardrobes, so we’ve added these platform mules from Sam Edelman to our wishlists! – IR

Puddle High Waist Wide Leg Nonstretch Jeans
BDG

These ivory jeans are just as versatile as your go-to blue denim pair. — MB

Grove Platform Sandal
Cole Haan

This going-out platform shoe will keep your feet comfortable all night, thanks to Cole Haan’s signature plush cushioning. — MB

53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
Prada

Here’s your sign to snag a pair of designer sunnies on sale. — MB

Odette East/West Leather Tote
AllSaints

Big, roomy totes are trending again, and this one from AllSaints comes with an attached clutch so you can find your essentials easily. — MB

Chuck Taylor® All Star® 70 High Top Sneaker
Converse

This classic Chuck Taylor comes in an unexpected khaki hue that you can wear with anything. — MB

Kennedy Assorted Set of 2 Rings
BaubleBar

This ring set with subtle thick silhouettes and pavé crystals looks great stacked together, or wearing one of them solo. — MB