They say that the best parts about summertime are the long days spent out in the sun and downtime chilling by the beach, but we argue that instead, it’s the sales that truly make the season worth waiting for. And finally, the highly-anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has arrived for everyone to shop and save.

Starting on Friday, July 15, the cult-favorite department store is offering up buzzworthy styles from more than 100 brands with discounts racking up to 70 percent off. This year’s sale features a slew of coveted designer names and must-cop finds you’ll definitely want to stock up on, like denim jeans, comfy sneakers, and trendy jewelry. Plus, much of the items are perfect for the upcoming fall season, so you can add outerwear, knits, and more to your wardrobe.

You might want to have your credit card already on deck. Now that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to everyone until August 1, check out 24 of our top picks that are currently on our shopping wishlists, from designer sunglasses to roomy tote bags, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.