Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

It’s been a minute since the last time Olivia Rodrigo took over the street-style game, and in her recent trip to Europe, she’s been back on a style radar (not that she ever truly left). Ahead of her upcoming album GUTS, set to release on Sept. 8, the 20-year-old pop star has set off even more buzz surrounding her return to the pop mainstream via her outfits in London.

From pleated mini skirts to vintage rock tees, Rodrigo’s style has had a slight upgrade in the last few months, thanks to her new stylist Danielle Goldberg. One outfit stands out, though, as the singer was captured attending a dinner co-hosted by The Face’s Editor-in-Chief Matthew Whitehouse at Quo Vadis on Wednesday, Aug. 16. While heading out of the Chiltern Firehouse, she was spotted wearing a crimson halter mini dress designed by Magda Butrym with matching red mules and a black handbag slung over her shoulders.

Behind her was Netflix’s Heartstopper star Joe Locke, who opted for a casual white tee paired with a black bomber jacket, khaki bottoms, and white shoes.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Ratajkowski in Levi’s jeans, Gigi Hadid in Mansur Gavriel’s ballet flats, and more.

Emily Ratajkowski

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

On Aug. 15, Emily Ratajkowski was seen in Manhattan wearing a black tank with the word “Loyal” emblazoned in a cherry red script. She styled the top and complemented her newly dyed red hair with baggy, salmon pink Levi's 501s, along with Prada's Moon padded shoulder bag, oval sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Hailey Bieber

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While having a girls’ night out in Santa Monica with friends Lori Harvey and Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber was captured leaving Giorgio Baldi wearing Brandon Maxwell’s Resort 2024 glazed leather mini dress with matching black pumps.

Raye

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

On Aug. 14, “Escapism.” singer Raye was in New York for her appearance on Good Morning America in a white maxi dress and black boots.

Alexandra Shipp

BLW Media/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While out in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, Barbie actress and NYLON It Girl Alexandra Shipp was photographed in head-to-toe white, including a tube top with scrunched pants and white sneakers. She completed her outfit with a Luar bag and blue sunglasses.

Taylor Zakhar

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Red, White & Royal Blue actor Taylor Zakhar Perez was seen in Manhattan on Aug. 12 wearing a coordinating blue Versace set with a black tee underneath and Bottega Veneta boots.

Gigi Hadid

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid was spotted on the streets of New York on Aug. 11 wearing a pair of black Mansur Gavriel ballet flats with an oversized, white button-down top and straight black trousers. She matched her black-and-white outfit with a Loro Piana handbag and sunglasses.

Lily Allen

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Singer Lily Allen made a statement on Aug. 11 while leaving The Duke of York’s Theatre in London. That night, she flaunted a floral hooded dress courtesy of Magda Butrym, paired with a fuchsia clutch and strappy heels.

Sydney Sweeney

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While arriving at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Hollywood on Aug. 10, Sydney Sweeney wore a black leather bustier gown by Alexander McQueen and matching colored heels.

Steve Lacy

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Steve Lacy was also at Variety’s red carpet event wearing an all-black outfit by Saint Laurent.

Rachel Sennott

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bottoms star Rachel Sennott arrived that night for Variety’s event wearing a strapless leather mini dress made by Dion Lee and snakeskin-embossed heels.