Olivia Wilde Wore The Grooviest Catsuit For Harry Styles’ Birthday

We’re officially leaving behind our mini dresses and corsets this year, as the rise of the ”going-out” catsuit is making its way into the closets of our favorite celebrity style stars, and this time, it just so happens to be Olivia Wilde.

Off the red carpet, the actress is often seen sporting her signature relaxed ‘fits, from graphic tees and denim jeans to tracksuits and, of course, Harry Styles’ Love On tour merch. But to celebrate her beau’s 28th birthday, Wilde ditched her go-to look for a printed jumpsuit from London-based label Kwaidan Editions’ Spring 2019 collection.

Styled by Karla Welch, the Don’t Worry Darling director paired her “Jumpsuit of Dreams,” covered in a ‘70s-era floral motif, with platform boots and a black shoulder bag (seen hanging from her door). At Styles’ birthday dinner, the couple celebrated at St. John Restaurant in London, where Wilde was seen standing over a decorated table with candles and flowers, according to her most recent Instagram Story, with the words “Happy Birthday” on the chalkboard behind her.

It also appears that Wilde is both a fan of ‘70s fashion trends and Kwaidan Editions, as she was spotted at Audi’s Sustainable Dinner Celebration back in December 2021 wearing a flared lemon-colored suit from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the catsuit make a celebrity appearance, especially for birthdays. In November, our Sagittarius queen Hailey Bieber posed next to her husband Justin donning a black velvet catsuit, which she paired with a sparkly belt at the waist, bejeweled chandelier earrings, and black heels, all designed by creative director Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection. Olivia Rodrigo also wore Saint Laurent’s one-piece lace-and-feathers look at the 2021 Met Gala. Cardi B was even spotted in a green pleated suit from Richard Quinn while attending Paris Fashion Week in September 2021, along with catsuit fans Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga, Miley Cyrus, Ciara, and more.

Once a popular outfit choice back in the disco era during the ‘60s and ‘70s, the catsuit trend has been reimagined in a number of ways over the decades from textured fabrics like velvet and lace to sparkles and, as recently seen on Wilde, groovy floral prints.