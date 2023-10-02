Skims is always on top of it when it comes to finding both legendary and rising names to represent the brand. After tapping the likes of next-gen stars Madelaine Petsch and Ice Spice to early aughts icons Jenny McCarthy and Carmen Electra this year, Skims returns with yet another campaign, tapping a new celebrity-studded roster of on-screen stars and award-winning musicians.

On Oct. 2, Kim Kardashian’s intimates label announced its latest campaign titled “Best of Skims,” with its newly-added ambassadors wearing pieces from the brand’s best-selling collections. “Best of Skims” features beloved women across entertainment – Kim Cattrall, Hari Nef, Lana Condor, Coco Jones, and Nelly Furtado – sporting bralettes, fitted dresses, and bodysuits picked and styled by the talents themselves.

Coco Jones Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft

Hari Nef Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft

The campaign, shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, celebrates Skims’ viral and most purchased items. All five women chose their favorite looks from the brand’s assortment that made them feel their most confident. The pieces spotlighted include the Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit, Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, Cotton Collection, and Fits Everybody Collection—all available for purchase now.

They’re seen in a slew of images and its accompanying video wearing their style of choice: Cattrall and Furtado’s favorite is the Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit; Jones’ is the Fits Everybody collection; Condor’s is the SKIMS Cotton; and Nef’s is the Cotton Plunge Bralette. “How do I feel about Skims? Oh, you’d like to know, wouldn’t you,” Cattrall says in a 40-second clip before the cast dives into descriptors like “comfortable,” “mood-lifting,” and more.

The “Best of Skims” campaign officially launches today on Skims.com and will debut across the brand’s digital and social platforms.

Nelly Furtado Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS/Vanessa Beecroft

Lana Condor Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS

Coco Jones Photo: Courtesy of SKIMS