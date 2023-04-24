Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE Star In New SKIMS Campaign

SKIMS excels at many things: creating actual cotton underwear, shapewear for all body sizes, and wardrobe basics in every neutral shade you could possibly desire. But the brand’s other, not-so-secret talent is having its finger on the pulse of who’s hot in culture — and then promptly tapping them to star in a campaign. For SKIMS’ latest campaign, the brand turned to the MVPs of TikTok’s explosive music scene, bringing Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE front and center to debut a brand-new assortment of SKIMS shapewear.

With a collective of over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify, the viral foursome are the face of SKIMS’ largest offering of new shapewear styles since the brand launched back in 2019. The assortment features the all-new Everyday Sculpt Collection, a selection of lightweight, everyday sculpting bralettes, thongs, bodysuits, and more. The Seamless Sculpt Collection has been updated with eleven new cuts, and even the now-megaviral Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit got an upgrade.

The campaign was shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, a longtime member of the extended SKIMS creative family. The campaign highlights how the brand’s shapewear collection can be worn through just about every facet in life — from feeling more emboldened to try new outfits to an extra sense of security while performing on tour.

“I was so excited when SKIMS reached out and wanted to work with me because I'm a genuine fan of the brand & what they stand for,” Barrett told NYLON in an exclusive statement. “Wearing SKIMS makes me feel beautiful and confident — honored to have been featured in a campaign alongside other amazing female artists.”

The latest collection from SKIMS will be available on April 27. Until then, see the full campaign below.