Every fashion month, we look forward to a couple of things, the most anticipated one is seeing what our must-watch brands are coming out with ahead of the upcoming season. The past few weeks took style enthusiasts to showcases in four major cities – New York, London, Milan, and Paris – and for Spring 2024, there are a handful of trends we can expect to trickle down from the catwalk to our wardrobes.

Designers are looking to reinforce aesthetics we already love into overdrive. The nostalgia wave is still at its peak, but some brands are now opting out of Y2K to channel an era that feels not-so-distant to many. There is also bound to be a bevy of unconventional materials, unusual styling, and bold hues waiting to break out next season.

We’ve kept a close eye on all things sartorial from the high-fashion runways that’ll for sure inspire your shopping decisions in the coming months. See NYLON’s roundup of the nine biggest trends to emerge from the Spring 2024 fashion month, below.

The Early 2010s Renaissance Is Upon Us

In 2021, TikTok predicted a new-ish aesthetic to emerge on the radar — indie sleaze. For years, fashion has been hyper-fixated on trends from the ‘90s and 2000s, but there’s finally been a sartorial shift to the early 2010s as the next big thing.

The remnants from those days aren’t as cringy this time around. Versace debuted embellished headbands and sleek Mary Jane flats, while peplum tops were spotted all throughout the Cecile Bahnsen show. The more fashion month progressed, the more we saw luxury houses dig deeper into the archives. Louis Vuitton is on a mission to make suspenders cool again; colorful tights are the new pants, and they’re sprinkled all throughout collections including Givenchy.

Versace Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Givenchy Spring 2024 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cecilia Bahnsen Spring 2024 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Gloss and Metallics Shine Bright

There’s something about lustrous fabrics that designers can’t get enough of. Though Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour is over, it seems we’ll be dressing like we’re at the disco all season long. Metallics are the go-to material of choice, and every brand incorporates the sleek fabric in a myriad of ways. Intricate metalwork and chunky chainmail were seen at Rabanne, while shiny trousers were at Armani. The new Tom Ford woman is one who glitters from the crowd and at Diesel, there’s no such thing as too much gloss.

Rabanne Spring 2024 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Giorgio Armani Spring 2024 Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tom Ford Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Diesel Spring 2024 WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Gardencore Is In Full Bloom

It’s clear that fashion hasn’t gotten enough flowers for spring. Rosettes were abundant in the last couple of seasons, and now, designers want to create a garden for next year and beyond. Nature-inspired motifs, 3D florals especially, are spotted in nearly every collection, with brands straying away from the usual prints. Sandy Liang and Simone Rocha weave long rose stems into dainty dresses. Balmain centered his presentation around large bouquets, and Marni turned multicolored floral appliqués into head-turning gowns.

Balmain Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Simone Rocha Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Marni Spring 2024 Photo: Courtesy of Marni Sandy Liang Spring 2024 Photo: Courtesy of Sandy Liang 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Red Is the Color Of the Season

Spring is usually associated with pastel hues and though we did get a fair dose of baby pinks and blues, the color of the season is leaning toward in-your-face reds. All shades of red were scattered across the catwalk; oxblood and scarlet being the most prominent. Gucci, Valentino, and Hermés dedicated much of their collections to a deeper, darker hue, while Peter Do paired vibrant cherry reds with muted tones like gray and black.

Gucci Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Peter Do Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Hermés Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Valentino Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Bows and Ribbons Galore

Balletcore, coquette, and other girly aesthetics are at an all-time high, and because of that, we’re not over our affinity for ribbons and bows just yet. The dainty accessory creates a soft, romantic look no matter how it’s worn, acting as garment detailing for a slew of different silhouettes. Giambattista Valli and Chanel incorporated black bows as bodice adornments; Tanner Fletcher took pageantry to the next level with all-over pastel ribbons; and Kimhēkim entire brand identity centers around giant bows, making it no surprise the Korean label used it even as a cape.

Giambattista Valli Spring 2024 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Tanner Fletcher Spring 2024 Photo: Courtesy of Tanner Fletcher Kimhēkim Spring 2024 Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chanel Spring 2024 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sculptural Silhouettes and Hula Hoop Hemlines

Hemlines have gotten their bi-annual makeover. In the past, they got shorter, then longer; they’re frayed, then fringed. But for 2024, rounded hems are the most underrated of them all. Luxury houses took onlookers back to geometry class by enlisting 3D swirl designs, U-shaped necklines, and curvy cutouts that give a futuristic feel to any ensemble. These slinky proportions are most notable in brands like Tory Burch and Coperni, but it was sprinkled into other collections for Christopher Esber and Acne Studios.

Christopher Esber Spring 2024 Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Acne Studios Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Tory Burch Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Coperni Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Here Comes the Alternative Bride

Bridalwear is getting a full-on revamp by 2024. The definition of a cool alt bride is one who defies the norm and instead, chooses to interject as much personality and personal style into their looks as possible. No matter what part of the wedding, styles are shifting to larger-than-life gowns, dreamy mini dresses, and embellished suits — whether you’re walking down the aisle, signing papers at the courthouse, or partying it up all night long. Palomo Spain, Weinsanto, and Wiederhoeft presented dramatic silhouettes using corsets, rosettes, beads, and feathers; while Altuzarra debuted fluffy tulle mini dresses and veils.

Weinsanto Spring 2024 SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Wiederhoeft Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Altuzarra Spring 2024 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Palomo Spain Spring 2024 WWD/WWD/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Dressing Up As Our Inner Child

There’s one aesthetic that’s defied the rules of the rapidly changing trend cycle, and that’s dressing up to delight your inner child. According to designers in the last few weeks, the kidcore look is still ever-present, and by tapping youthful motifs, there’s no stopping its rise anytime soon. Both indie designers and more established names, like Colin LoCascio and Moschino, opted to include colorful crochets and playful knits. Others went the arts-and-crafts route, with Melke and JW Anderson messing around with chunky toy box accessories and Play-Doh sets.

Colin LoCascio Spring 2024 Al Zeta/WireImage/Getty Images Moschino Spring 2024 Ozan Yilmaz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Melke Spring 2024 Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images JW Anderson Spring 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Sweaters Are the New Scarves

Our favorite designers are revitalizing the classic sweater. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the runway is that A, quiet luxury isn’t leaving our radar and B, rich people love nothing more than to have an extra set of sleeves on them at all times. By next year, trend forecasters predict that you’ll be tying sweaters around the shoulders, draping them on the elbows, or cinching them at the waist — see Tibi and Rokh as examples. The whole “tied” look is also embedded into the pieces themselves like at Fendi and Loewe.