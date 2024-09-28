Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Ice Spice & A Famous Burger: See Victoria Justice’s Vetements Photo Diary

by Chelsea Peng

As a reference, Stefon from SNL might feel passé, but a “did we get sucked into a wormhole and spit out in 2014?” show calls for a throwback tee-up — and Vetements Spring/Spring 2025 did, indeed, have everything. Gigi Hadid mummy-wrapped in yards of DHL tape. Marcia Cross. Carmen Kass, Heidi Klum, and Law Roach on the runway. Anok Yai as the bride who’d gotten cold feet.

While there were more than enough “is that who I think it is?” moments at the Sept. 27 presentation to give your anti-wrinkle eye cream a run for its money (you know — because of all the fog), we were on the lookout for one attendee in particular: Victoria Justice, who shares her photo diary with NYLON below. See her personal shots from a day in her first Paris Fashion Week here, including a pic with Ice Spice, her final look in an oversized cutout suit over a boardwalk-shop printed bikini top, and Ferdi’s infamous burger — paired with an espresso martini (a woman after our own heart).

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Not even jet lag can keep this girl down! Grateful for my glam team. We decided to go for a simple blowout for hair [by Rikke Gajda] and a soft brown smoky eye with my favorite little black winged liner and some glowy skin [by Cedric Jolivet].

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Quick ‘fit check [styled by Philippe Uter] and pose before leaving the hotel.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

It’s windy and cold out today in Paris! Getting some quick shots in with photographer Florian Boggia.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

When you’re wearing clothes you feel good in, any side street can be your runway.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Little peekaboo back moment (not ideal for the weather, but it’s a look).

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Mademoiselle Ice Spice! Honestly, she was SO sweet. She told me she grew up watching Victorious, which was so cute. Such a sweetie, I loved her energy.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Ran into my sweet friend Carter Gregory! Always nice seeing a familiar face.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Iconic. What a moment.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

It’s giving Runaway Bride, and I’m here for it.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

Show’s over, baby!! What a great one. The music was incredible, the models were fierce, the looks were bold. I really loved the overall aesthetic and how creative director Guram Gvasalia really created a world for you to step into.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

That’s all she wrote! Was absolutely starving so went to iconic spot Ferdi for a burger and celebratory espresso martini. I think my first Paris Fashion Week is off to a good start.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice

American in Paris.