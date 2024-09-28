Ice Spice & A Famous Burger: See Victoria Justice’s Vetements Photo Diary

As a reference, Stefon from SNL might feel passé, but a “did we get sucked into a wormhole and spit out in 2014?” show calls for a throwback tee-up — and Vetements Spring/Spring 2025 did, indeed, have everything. Gigi Hadid mummy-wrapped in yards of DHL tape. Marcia Cross. Carmen Kass, Heidi Klum, and Law Roach on the runway. Anok Yai as the bride who’d gotten cold feet.

While there were more than enough “is that who I think it is?” moments at the Sept. 27 presentation to give your anti-wrinkle eye cream a run for its money (you know — because of all the fog), we were on the lookout for one attendee in particular: Victoria Justice, who shares her photo diary with NYLON below. See her personal shots from a day in her first Paris Fashion Week here, including a pic with Ice Spice, her final look in an oversized cutout suit over a boardwalk-shop printed bikini top, and Ferdi’s infamous burger — paired with an espresso martini (a woman after our own heart).

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Not even jet lag can keep this girl down! Grateful for my glam team. We decided to go for a simple blowout for hair [by Rikke Gajda] and a soft brown smoky eye with my favorite little black winged liner and some glowy skin [by Cedric Jolivet].

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Quick ‘fit check [styled by Philippe Uter] and pose before leaving the hotel.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice It’s windy and cold out today in Paris! Getting some quick shots in with photographer Florian Boggia.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice When you’re wearing clothes you feel good in, any side street can be your runway.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Little peekaboo back moment (not ideal for the weather, but it’s a look).

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Mademoiselle Ice Spice! Honestly, she was SO sweet. She told me she grew up watching Victorious, which was so cute. Such a sweetie, I loved her energy.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Ran into my sweet friend Carter Gregory! Always nice seeing a familiar face.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Iconic. What a moment.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice It’s giving Runaway Bride, and I’m here for it.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice Show’s over, baby!! What a great one. The music was incredible, the models were fierce, the looks were bold. I really loved the overall aesthetic and how creative director Guram Gvasalia really created a world for you to step into.

Florian Boggia, courtesy of Victoria Justice That’s all she wrote! Was absolutely starving so went to iconic spot Ferdi for a burger and celebratory espresso martini. I think my first Paris Fashion Week is off to a good start.