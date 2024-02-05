Mini Dresses Galore & More Must-See Looks From The 2024 Grammys After Parties

From Miley Cyrus’ lioness locks to Taylor Swift’s Reputation-ready watch choker, celebrities brought their A-game to the biggest night in music. And for many, the conclusion of the ceremony meant a new chance to turn the notch up on the glamour with after parties across a very rainy Los Angeles. Ahead, see the best of the 2024 Grammys after party outfits, from Anya Taylor-Joy’s bright red Courrèges set to SZA’s breezy mini dress, and more.

Paris Jackson Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paris Jackson styled her club-ready ensemble with a cozy leopard print coat at the Universal Music Group's 2024 After Party at Nya Studios on Feb. 4.

Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy celebrates W Magazine and Gucci's Grammys After-Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4. The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID Anya Taylor-Joy wore a cherry red Courrèges set at the W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci Grammys after party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4.

Keke Palmer Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keke Palmer also opted for a sultry red at the SZA & TDE Official Grammy after party at The Vermont Hollywood on Feb. 4.

Sabrina Carpenter Roger / BACKGRID Sabrina Carpenter changed into a white sheer gown for Mark Ronson Grammy's after party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4.

Troye Sivan Roger / BACKGRID Troye Sivan was prepared for Valentine’s Day in shades of baby pink and red at Mark Ronson’s Grammys after party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4.

Sza Shabba / BACKGRID Shabba / BACKGRID SZA changed into a lacy mini dress for a private after party to celebrate her Grammy win for Best R&B Song for "Snooze."

Chrishell Stause Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause donned a striking white corset and maxi skirt at Universal Music Group's Grammy after party on Feb. 4.