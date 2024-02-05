Mini Dresses Galore & More Must-See Looks From The 2024 Grammys After Parties

From Miley Cyrus’
lioness locks to Taylor Swift’s Reputation-ready watch choker, celebrities brought their A-game to the biggest night in music. And for many, the conclusion of the ceremony meant a new chance to turn the notch up on the glamour with after parties across a very rainy Los Angeles. Ahead, see the best of the 2024 Grammys after party outfits, from Anya Taylor-Joy’s bright red Courrèges set to SZA’s breezy mini dress, and more. Paris Jackson Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paris Jackson styled her club-ready ensemble with a cozy leopard print coat at the Universal Music Group's 2024 After Party at Nya Studios on Feb. 4. Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy celebrates W Magazine and Gucci's Grammys After-Party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4. The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Anya Taylor-Joy wore a cherry red Courrèges set at the
W Magazine, Mark Ronson, and Gucci Grammys after party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4. Keke Palmer Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keke Palmer also opted for a sultry red at the SZA & TDE Official Grammy after party at The Vermont Hollywood on Feb. 4.
Sabrina Carpenter changed into a white sheer gown for Mark Ronson Grammy's after party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4.
Troye Sivan was prepared for
Valentine’s Day in shades of baby pink and red at Mark Ronson’s Grammys after party at Chateau Marmont on Feb. 4. Sza Shabba / BACKGRID Shabba / BACKGRID
SZA changed into a lacy mini dress for a private after party to celebrate her Grammy win for Best R&B Song for "Snooze."
Chrishell Stause Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause donned a striking white corset and maxi skirt at Universal Music Group's Grammy after party on Feb. 4. Conan Gray Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Conan Gray paired a silky blue suit with a sheer (and mostly unbuttoned) top at Universal Music Group's 2024 after party at Nya Studios on Feb. 4.