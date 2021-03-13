Every once in a while, I discover a hack or product that completely changes my life. Something that makes a job easier or faster, or perhaps a solution to a problem I've been dealing with forever. It’s bittersweet. One moment you’re elated to have found such a hack, and the next, you’re dumbfounded you went this long without it. Buckle up because that’s what this list is all about. I’ve rounded up 51 awesome, cheap things you’ll kick yourself for not getting sooner. I’m sorry and you’re welcome, in advance.

Amazon is my not-so-secret weapon for these random, but lifesaving products. I’m always finding kitchen gadgets that I never knew existed like a pineapple corer or pasta strainer that snaps onto the pot. Don’t worry those are both on this list. The best part about these finds comes when you see the price. All of these products are incredibly affordable and come highly rated and reviewed by Amazon shoppers.

Beyond the kitchen, I’ve added cheap finds like the best detangling hairbrush that also only costs $5. You’ll see items that save you time, space, and energy — not to mention money. From self-care products that cost a fraction of a trip to the spa to a gadget that gives new life to old fabrics, this list is jam-packed. Fill your cart with these awesome things you wish you found sooner.

1 An Electric Wine Opener That Comes With A Foil Cutter Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Amazon $14 See On Amazon This electric wine bottle opener makes it easy to quickly open and pour your favorite vino. This battery-powered opener has a transparent shell so you can observe the cork coming out. Its removable foil cutter makes the job even easier, and it is designed with sturdy stainless steel for a sleek and modern look.

2 A Refillable Oil Sprayer For Your Kitchen PUZMUG Oil Sprayer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This oil sprayer is refillable and makes it so easy to add your favorite oil, vinegar, juice, or wine to salads, meats, or hot pans. It sprays like a traditional aerosol sprayer but can be washed and reused, making it more environmentally friendly. It's made of stainless steel and food-grade glass and has an anti-skid design at the top.

3 An Apple Corer That Has A Stainless Steel Blade Zulay Kitchen Apple Corer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This apple corer is quick, easy, and safe. It has a smooth ergonomic handle and a sharp, stainless steel serrated blade that easily slices through an apple. It's dishwasher safe and opens up so you can easily clean the inside. You can also use it on pears, bell peppers, cupcakes, and more. It's available in five colors to liven up your kitchen counter.

4 The Pasta Strainer That Snaps On To Any Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pasta clip-on strainer snaps onto the side of your pot to make draining easier. The flexible strainer fits any pot or bowl, even lipped bowls. It easily snaps on and is compact enough to store easily. It comes in five colors and can be tossed in the dishwasher between uses.

5 These Five-Blade Herb Scissors POROMI Herb Scissors Set Amazon $13 See On Amazon These herb scissors are safe and give you precise cuts of herbs every time. It has five stainless steel blades and a comfortable handle. This set comes with scissors, a safety shield, and a cleaning comb, so you can easily keep these scissors from rusting. If you're rushed for time, toss them in the dishwasher, but the manufacturer recommends hand washing.

6 This Collapsible Funnel Set That Are Dishwasher Safe KongNai Silicone Collapsible Funnel Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon These collapsible funnels are there for you when you need to transfer ingredients without making a mess in the kitchen, and they are so easy to store. They fold out and collapse thanks to their accordion pleats and are made from dishwasher-safe silicone that is soft, heat-resistant, and BPA-free. This four-pack has nearly 7,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

7 A Magnifier That Brings The Big Screen To You dizaul 12’’ Screen Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon This screen magnifier will change the way you watch movies. It is like a phone projector screen that plays movies on your phone. It’s compatible with an Android or iPhone, as well as a Nintendo Switch. It’s lightweight and portable so you can enjoy it anywhere.

8 This Right Light That Clips To Your Phone For Selfies MercuryGo Selfie Ring Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon This selfie ring light clips onto your phone to improve the lighting situation for your next picture, zoom call, or Instagram story. It has three settings: warm light, cool light, and natural light; and the brightness can also be adjusted. You can also clip it onto your tablet or laptop. It includes a super-fast USB charger to get it up and ready when you need it.

9 A Clean-Or-Dirty Reminder For Appliances YFLZBY Clean Dirty Dishwasher Magnet Sign Amazon $9 See On Amazon These dishwasher magnets are about to make your chores a lot easier. The cover slides side to side to reveal whether the dishes inside are dirty or clean. It sticks right on your dishwasher or washing machine, won't scratch appliances, and is water-resistant.

10 The 10-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Set FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This kitchen utensil set comes with everything you need to make your next recipe. It comes with 10 stainless steel utensils including a slotted spoon, ladle, potato masher, whisk, and tongs. All of the gadgets are made of one solid piece of stainless steel so they’re durable and easy to care for. The utensils are smudge- and fingerprint-proof and can be washed in the dishwasher. This popular set has earned more than 7,000 reviews and is available in a brushed finish or in stainless steel and nylon.

11 A Leakproof Bottle That Sprays A Fine, Continous Mist Uervoton Empty Spray Bottle Amazon $7 See On Amazon This mist sprayer is versatile enough to use on your hair or for your plants. The silicone-free plastic bottle is easy to refill, leakproof, and offers a super fine, continuous mist. It sprays like a traditional trigger sprayer but with less waste and energy. The bottom of the bottle is transparent, allowing you to see how much you have left while you spray.

12 This Meat Thermometer That Works In Seconds iKanzi Meat Thermometer Amazon $8 See On Amazon This meat thermometer is easy to use and view. It registers the temperature of your food in just 2 seconds and clearly displays it on a digital LED screen. The thermometer arm pivots 235 degrees, making it easy to check the temperature exactly where you want. It’s waterproof and magnetic, so you can stick it on the grill or your fridge and never lose it.

13 A Corer And Slicer Designed For Pineapples Zulay Kitchen Pineapple Corer and Slicer tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re craving a tropical treat but don’t want to hassle with trying to cut a pineapple, this slicer tool will make your life easier. It peels, de-cores, and slices a pineapple easily thanks to the super sharp serrated blade with curved edges. The rustproof tool is lightweight and compact so it doesn’t take up a ton of space in your kitchen, plus it comes apart to make cleaning so easy.

14 This Handheld Pizza Wheel With A Blade Guard Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Easily slice up your favorite pie with this pizza cutter wheel. It has a sharp blade for precise cuts and a protective blade guard that can be opened and closed to keep you safe. It’s easy to store and even dissembles so you can easily clean it — just toss the parts in the dishwasher. It has an ergonomic handle that fits comfortably in your hand to make slicing pizza a breeze every single time and comes in three colors.

15 A Pack Of Pumice Stones To Smooth Your Feet MARYTON Foot Pumice Stone (4 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Smooth even the roughest feet with this pack of foot pumice stones. These high-quality pumice stones are lightweight and easy to use to remove calluses and exfoliate dry and tough skin. It has two sides, each with varying levels of coarseness to fit your needs. Give yourself a little at-home spa treatment by scrubbing your tired feet with one of these. This brand has nearly 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

16 An All-Natural Mask To Exfoliate Feet ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get rid of dry skin on your feet and hard calluses with these gentle foot masks. They’re made with lavender and other botanical extracts to soothe dry and callused feet. Just slip your foot into one of the moisturizing booties, wear them for an hour, and wait a few days to allow the natural ingredients to do their work, gently exfoliating and renewing your skin.

17 A Deep Conditioning Hair Mask For Dry Hair Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon This hydrating argan oil hair mask will give you that “just left the salon” silkiness that you love. Made with argan oil, it’s designed to deeply condition, detangle, and hydrate dry or damaged hair. It’s free of sulfates and parabens and is safe to use on all types of hair, including permed or natural hair. It has more than 23,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

18 The Trio of Fine Mesh Strainers In Different Sizes Makerstep Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainers Amazon $11 See On Amazon This set of three fine mesh strainers are functional and beautiful. They’re made of stainless steel, have long, non-slip handles, and come in three sizes. They even nest into each other, as well as have loops for hanging. Use them to strain flour, sugar, coffee, and other dry items.

19 A Plastic Pod That Makes Your Herbs Last Longer Prepara Herb Savor Pod 2.0 Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make your herbs last longer with this genius herb pod. The hard, BPA-free plastic shell protects the leaves from getting smushed and allows them to breathe. Give herbs a rinse and pat them dry, then add a little water to the included filler cap. Refill the pod every three to five days to keep your herbs fresh for up to three weeks. It fits into your refrigerator without taking up a ton of space.

20 The Manual Juicer For Fresh-Squeeze Fruit Juice Y-me Manual Juicer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Make some fresh citrus juice with this manual juicer. It’s designed to get every ounce of juice while removing pulp, seeds, or peels. Just place a halved piece of citrus into the juicer and pull the lever down. It’s great for making fresh-squeezed orange juice at home or for adding fruit juice to your cocktails. It’s made of industrial aluminum so it will last a long time.

21 This Multi-Blade Meat Tenderizer To Reduce Cooking Time ledorr Meat Tenderizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This meat tenderizer makes it easy to prep your meal for cooking. It has 48 stainless steel blades that create tiny channels in the meat so it can absorb all of the marinade you add to it. The manual tool is efficient and easily to use — plus it will reduce your cooking time by 40%. The tenderizer is detachable and can be easily cleaned by soaking it in water and brushing it with the included cleaning comb.

22 A Silicone Splatter Screen That Has Many Uses YORLFE Silicone Splatter Screen Amazon $16 See On Amazon This silicone splatter screen keeps spitting oils safely contained inside the pan while you cook. The nonstick material is heat resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s completely flat and can be used as a pan cover and screen or as a cooling mat, strainer, or drainboard. This versatile tool even has a foldable handle that makes storing it a breeze and it’s dishwasher safe.

23 These Clear Patches That Heal Pimples While You Sleep Mighty Patch Original Pimple Patch Spot Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon Eliminate acne overnight with this crowd-favorite box of acne patches. They’re made of natural hydrocolloid dressing, which is easy to peel off and protects blemishes from oil and dirt, while pulling out all the gunk inside. They’re also formulated with tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica to heal the blemish and reduce inflammation. They've earned more than 39,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating and come in a pack of 36.

24 A Gentle Daily Face Wash That Hydrates Your Skin CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon This gentle face wash is perfect for anyone with normal to dry skin. You can use it every day to remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin while keeping it moisturized and clean. It’s made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin to restore your skin’s protective barrier and is free of potentially irritating parabens, fragrances, and soaps, making it safe for anyone with sensitive skin. The non-foam formula has the feel of a comforting lotion cream.

25 This Clump-Free Mascara With More Than 129,000 Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon This mascara has a cult following with nearly 129,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating — and the $5 price tag isn’t too bad either. The cruelty-free mascara is designed to make your lashes look long, thick, and sculpted without any clumps. It lasts all day and also comes in packs of three and four.

26 A Matte Lipstick That Doesn’t Feel Dry NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream Amazon $6 See On Amazon Finding a matte lipstick that won’t make your lips feel dry feels like locating a unicorn — but this one tick off all the boxes. This matte lip cream slides on easily and feels lightweight yet smooth. It’s available in 31 shades, each with a highly pigmented formula to take your look to the next level. The plush lip cream comes in neutral and bold colors to match every style. It glides on like a gloss but has a matte finish that you’ll love. This bottle costs the same as your coffee run and has more than 20,000 reviews.

27 An Electric Shaver For Women With A Built-In Trimmer Panasonic Electric Shaver Amazon $20 See On Amazon This electric shaver makes achieving smooth skin easier than ever. It has sharp saving blades and a flexible pivoting head that cut close around curves like your knees. This waterproof shaver can be used on wet or dry skin. It runs for 20 minutes before it needs a charge and has a built-in pop-up trimmer that makes maintaining detailed areas so much easier.

28 A Moisturizing Cream That Has More Than 44,000 Reviews CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Show your skin some love with this velvety moisturizing cream that works to restore your skin’s protective barrier. It’s made with hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturize your skin without making it feel greasy. It is packed with ceramides that restore and protect your skin. This dermatologist-recommended daily cream is fragrance-free and can be used for your face, body, and hands.

29 The Detangling Brush For Wet Or Dry Hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re tired of fighting the knots in your hair, try this detangling brush. It has ultra-soft bristles that are flexible and work through knots with ease. The brush works on long, short, curly and straight hair and can cause over 45% less damage to your hair than ordinary brushes, according to the manufacturer. You can use it when your hair is wet or dry and it comes in a wide selection of fun colors and money-saving packs.

30 This Soothing Lavender Bubble Bath With Epsom Salt Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 See On Amazon This foaming bath soap is made with Epsom salt and lavender to soothe your fatigued muscles and calm your mind. Just add it to warm water for a relaxing bath that will moisturize your skin and help you sleep better, according to the manufacturer. It has nearly 30,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

31 A Massaging Shampoo Brush That Removes Buildup Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a soothing scalp massage in the shower with this shampoo brush, which has gentle silicone bristles that also loosen up product buildup and help deep-clean your scalp. This brush has more than 63,000 reviews and costs less than $10. The manual tool fits right in the palm of your hand and comes in four colors.

32 The Castor Oil With Brow and Lash Applicators Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil Amazon $10 See On Amazon This unscented bottle of castor oil is great to keep in your pantry and can be used for a variety of purposes. It may stimulate hair growth and offers a natural way of curbing thinning hair or encouraging brow and lash growth. It can also be used on your skin to moisturize or eliminate blemishes. This bottle comes with an eyedropper, as well as applicators for your eyelashes and eyebrows.

33 A Compact Electric Chopper For Every Day Use BLACK+DECKER 1.5-Cup Electric Food Chopper Amazon $25 See On Amazon This electric food chopper is the perfect size for daily use and won’t take up a ton of cabinet space. It has a 1.5-cup capacity and bi-level stainless steel blades. All of the parts can be removed and washed in the dishwasher. It even has oil holes so you can add oil to hummus or dressings you’re whipping up. This set comes with a base, bowl, blade and lid and it’s also available in a 3 cup version.

34 These Reusable Microfiber Cloths MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These microfiber cloths make cleaning a breeze and have earned more than 21,000 reviews. They’re soft and scratch-free so you can use them on kitchenware or cars. They absorb super well and are made from polyester and nylon so they won’t leave streaks or lint behind. Use them to dust, scrub dishes, or wipe down surfaces in your home. They’re lightweight and dry quickly between washes. This pack includes 12 cloths that can be washed hundreds of times before being replaced.

35 The Tongue Scrapers That Freshen Your Breathe BASIC CONCEPTS Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even after brushing your teeth, plaque can remain on your tongue causing bad breath. These tongue scrapers safely clean your mouth, giving you fresher breathe instantly. The scrapers are made of rustproof stainless steel and have an extra wide head designed for adults. Just clean and sanitize between uses and you may actually experience better oral hygiene and even enhanced taste buds.

36 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Comes In 21 Colors Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ll feel like you’re at a spa when you step out of the shower onto this cloud-like memory foam bath mat. The memory foam inside cushions your foot while the velvet-like microfiber outside feels soft and warm beneath you. It’s also practical; this bath mat absorbs water quickly and has a non-slip back to keep you safe. To clean it, just toss it in the washing machine and wash it on cold before tumble drying. This rug is available in eight sizes and 21 colors.

37 This Double-Tiered Steamer For Faster Cooking Oster Double Tiered Food Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cook more food at once with this double-tiered food steamer. It’s perfect for steaming vegetables, meat, fish, and poultry and the double-tiered design allows you to simultaneously cook two different kinds of food. The five-quart steamer comes apart and the parts are dishwasher-safe. The machine will automatically turn off when the cycle is complete or it runs out of water.

38 A Cleaning Gel That Gets Into All The Nooks And Crannies JOJOY LUX Cleaning Gel (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s a reason this cleaning gel has more than 12,000 reviews: it makes cleaning effortless and free of mess. This reusable gel resembles putty and can be rolled into nooks and crannies or air vents to retrieve dust or crumbs. It picks up dirt without sticking to your hands and can be used on your computer, air vents, or cup holders.

39 An Electric Kettle That Boils In 7 Minutes Ovente Portable Electric Glass Kettle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make coffee or tea in a flash with this portable electric kettle. The BPA-free, heat-tempered kettle is made of borosilicate glass. Its transparent design is sleek and modern, and once you turn it on, it only takes about 7 minutes to get a rolling boil. It has a built-in washable filter to make sure you get the freshest water possible, holds 1.5-liters of water, and is available in eight colors.

40 A Personal Blender For Smoothies On The Go Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $18 See On Amazon This personal blender doubles as a travel cup. Crush and blend your favorite smoothie or shake ingredients with the touch of one button. The stainless steel blades crush ice quickly and the BPA-free, dishwasher-safe cup multitasks as both a blender cup and your to-go cup.

41 The Moisturizing Lip Balm Made With Shea Butter Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Amazon $10 See On Amazon This four-pack of Burt’s Bees lip balm will heal your dried and cracked lips. This pack includes the original peppermint flavor, along with a strawberry, coconut and pear, and vanilla bean tube. They’re each made with incredibly hydrating ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and vitamin E to naturally condition your lips. This four-pack has received more than 62,000 reviews and a 4.8-star review. They’re also available in cucumber mint, honey, pomegranate, and other flavors.

42 This Shaver That Removes Lint From Sweaters Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $16 This battery-operated shaver will remove those stubborn fuzzies on your sweaters, hats, and even your couch. The defuzzer has three large stainless steel blades to get a close shave. The rechargeable device is small, compact, and portable, and has an amazing following, with more than 24,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

43 A Sewing Kit With Everything You Need WeeCosy Sewing KIT Amazon $15 See On Amazon It’s always a good idea to have a sewing kit like this one around in case you tear your favorite shirt or need to hem your curtains. This comprehensive pack comes with needles, buttons, threads, scissors, and other tools for both beginners and experts. All of these must-have tools come in a convenient carrying case that makes it easy to store and take with you on the go. The price is hard to beat and reviewers awarded this kit with 4.7 stars.

44 These Resistance Bands For Working Out At Home Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t need big, bulky weights to get an amazing workout. This set of resistance bands is perfect for working out at home and comes with colorful bands in five different levels of resistance from extra-light to extra-heavy. They can be used to increase strength or recover from an injury. They have earned more than 75,000 reviews and this set includes a carrying bag and instructional booklet.

45 A Motivational Water Bottle That Looks Stylish Elvira Large 1 Gallon Motivational Time Marker Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon This water bottle has time markers to motivate you to stay hydrated all day long. The 128-ounce bottle is made of reusable plastic and has an anti-slip silicone sleeve. There are tick marks along the side of the bottle with time markers between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. The bottle has a convenient straw that doubles as a handle and lid. It’s available in a variety of stylish gradient colors.

46 An Anti-Fog Spray For Your Eyeglasses Optix 55 Fog Gone Spray Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your glasses from fogging up with this anti-fog spray. Use it on any non-reflective lenses such as mirrors, goggles, windshields, binoculars, or even your fogged-up eyeglasses when you’re wearing a mask. The natural and hypoallergenic formula is safe for your eyes and skin. Just spritz your glasses and rub it in by making circular motions with your fingers.

47 An Affordable Fitness Tracker With A Sleep Monitor Lintelek Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor Amazon $26 See On Amazon This fitness tracker costs less than $30 and tracks your heart rate, steps, calorie intake, workout distance, and time. It also monitors your sleep and can alert you to phone calls or texts. It’s waterproof and even has connected GPS to keep you on track on your next run. Choose among 10 colors.

48 This Face Roller Set That Promotes Glowing Skin BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $17 See On Amazon This jade roller and gua sha set help to keep your skin glowing. They promote blood circulation and relax your muscles while energizing your skin. This set is designed to be used daily on your face for a gentle, yet relaxing massage. The roller has two sides, one for larger sections of your face like your cheeks, and the other for more narrow places like your nose.

49 A 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set That’s A Steal BESTOPE 16 Piece Makeup Brushes Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable brush set is a great stocking stuffer for any makeup lover on your list. The set includes 16 pieces: five big makeup brushes and 11 precision brushes. They’re made of dense, yet soft synthetic fibers, won’t shed and, at less than $20, they are a steal.

50 The Charging Dock That Has A Place For Everything NEXGADGET Bamboo Charging Station Dock Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bamboo charging dock has a spot for all of your devices to charge at once. It features six USB cords and a convenient box to keep all the cords hidden. Store and charge smartphones, tablets, or e-readers, as well as wireless earbuds and even your smartwatch. The organizer is made from bamboo, which is stylish and durable.