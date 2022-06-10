June 2022’s Full Strawberry Moon In Sagittarius Brings Extra Good Luck

Gemini season is canonically one of the most fun times of the year. How can anyone resist falling for the charm, wit, and unfiltered chaos dished out by the Mercury-ruled sign? Sitting opposite of Gemini on the zodiac wheel is Sagittarius, the centaur and great knowledge-seeker. Much like Gemini, Sagittarius operates on learned and absorbing information, but because it’s ruled by the expansive benefic Jupiter, it takes things to the next level. These astrological archetypes play out in the sky on June 14, as the full moon in Sagittarius — also known as the Strawberry moon — blossoms over the horizon at 7:52 a.m. EST. Find out everything you need to know to make the most of this lunation, below.

It’s a full moon that’s free from most mess

May’s astrology might have put you through the ringer with eclipse season and Mercury retrograde, but finally, the skies are looking a little clearer. Save for the effects of the newly initiated Saturn retrograde, the full Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius is fairly unencumbered — and ready to party.

It’s also a supermoon

The full Strawberry Moon in Sagittarius also happens to be a supermoon, which essentially refers to any full moon that’s at a distance of at least 90% of perigee (aka the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth). Get ready to feel wonder.

Strawberry full moon

As the final full moon of spring, the June full moon is traditionally known as the Strawberry moon thanks to the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples. Berries tend to ripen in June, and the abundance of the crops — and a Jupiter-ruled moon — go hand in hand.

It’s getting fiery support from Jupiter in Aries

The full moon in Sagittarius is set to go big; it’s a supermoon and ruled by Jupiter, the planet of growth and optimism, after all. But luckily, the full moon gets an extra boost of luck from Jupiter in Aries as the moon trines the planet. Don’t take this lunation lightly: Wherever Sagittarius falls in your personal birth chart is about to get a huge dose of abundance from this transit. As NYLON astrologer David Odyssey says, “With a full moon in Sagittarius on June 14, those with the guts to dare will be rewarded.”

How to make the most of the full Strawberry moon in Sagittarius

Take a moment to think about what Sagittarius means to you. The centaur is always looking out at the horizon, ready to shoot its arrow toward a new destination. Full moons illuminate, so whatever truths come to light can be used to expand and elevate your life. It’s a time to take risks, think big, opt into adventure, and of course, expand your knowledge. As Odyssey says, “aim the focus of your arrow” and find out where this applies to you specifically with NYLON’s June 2022 Horoscope.