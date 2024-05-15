Your Jupiter In Gemini Horoscope Brings Crushes & Chaos

From May 26 through June 9, the great and powerful Jupiter hits Gemini for the first time since summer 2013, setting off a year of crushes, collisions, and constructive confrontations.

Jupiter acts like a cosmic spotlight, blowing up the themes of the sign it’s occupying. Traditionally, the planet of expanding horizons is said to be in its “fall” in Gemini, the sign of immediate experience and duality. Say what you will about Geminis, but they’re no stranger to raw and thrilling experiences.

Gemini’s tarot-card correspondence is the Lovers: a symbol of fated union, whether between opposites or within ourselves. Jupiter, meanwhile, is represented by the Wheel of Fortune and the Hanged Man, which both reveal to us our scale in a bigger cycle. Every crush, contact, and even feud carries the seeds of cosmic consciousness. By applying perspective to your immediate circumstances, you’ll see hidden messages in the mundane. Jupiter can also take the form of a teacher, so if someone is setting you off or turning you on, they’re likely revealing something about you that you weren’t yet ready to face.

Jupiter’s tour of Gemini is meant to broaden your personal horizons and liberate you from thinking small. Here’s how to embrace this electric transit.

Though horoscopes apply to sun signs, we suggest reading those for your rising, too.

Aries & Aries Rising Gemini rules your third house of daily life and culture, the immediate sphere of influence from which you draw inspiration. If you seek expansion in the big picture, start at the microscopic level. Switch up your morning oatmeal recipe, change your route to work, or how much time you’re giving to your group chat. Consider where in your day-to-day life you can make room for magic — or even just space — so that opportunities and connections have a place to land. This is where you plant the seeds for what comes next.

Taurus & Taurus Rising From May 2023 to May 2024, Jupiter tossed lightning bolts into your home sign, inspiring change and confidence. Now begins the makeover of your second house of self-worth and confidence. Gemini is the sign of communication, and over the next year, Jupiter will teach you how to express what it is you want. How does your style reflect your newly restored sense of self? How are you putting your desires out in the world? In your work life, how can you clearly state your worth (without going overboard)? Consider every interaction to be training as you learn to best represent your values.

Gemini & Gemini Rising The planet of light and expansion is in your home sign. You’re in for a marathon year of change and rapid growth. Of course, with expansion comes terror, as we are forced to leave behind all we’ve known. While the light is on you, your job is to cultivate structure and inner stability. What are the mental processes and daily routines you’ll need to bolster you through the evolutionary streak? Who can keep you accountable and steady while your life changes? It’s all about to get much bigger. Decide how you want to take care of yourself as the momentum picks up.

Cancer & Cancer Rising Come summer 2025, Jupiter hits your home sign, setting off a powerful, once-in-a-decade debut. Right now, though, as Jupiter enters your 12th house, you’re Madonna between albums, an artist contemplating her next era. What’s cooking and what needs more time to simmer? Explore your shadow sides and untapped desires to see where they lead you. Don’t impose any identities or imperatives on what you unearth — the joy should be in the dialogue and the discovery.

Leo & Leo Rising Leo is the king of the zodiac, the leader born to inspire. But who is your audience? As Jupiter hits your 11th house of community and legacy, it sets you out to find your tribe. But this isn’t just shallow social climbing; right now, you’re recruiting a cohort that shares your values and vision. Consider what is important to you and hold onto those new interactions that click on a deeper level. You’re laying the base for a bigger movement, one in which you step up and take the lead.

Virgo & Virgo Rising Jupiter is now stationed in your 10th house of career and ambition. All your efforts to embrace more power are finally paying off. This is a major arrival. Of course, Saturn is still in Pisces in your seventh house of others, commanding a relationship reboot. As you step in the spotlight, it’s likely that you’ll face criticism and unearth old wounds of unworthiness or lack of control. Consider who you have in your life and how you are supporting one another. Which collaborations have the potential to strengthen this rainbow-star moment? Your time has come, but that doesn’t mean you have to bear it all alone.

Libra & Libra Rising What do you want to learn? Where do you want to go? Jupiter hits your ninth house of expanding horizons, travel, and learning. Invoke Gemini’s teenage sense of curiosity and consider what experiences you’d like to collect over this next year. Come May 2025, Jupiter will head to your career peak. Right now is the study period when you broaden your vision for the future. Book a flight, sign up for a class, or show up at your local temple: It’s time to think bigger.

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising The relationships, collaborations, and bonds you’ve developed are ready to come to a head. What have you learned about accountability, compromise, and creative partnerships? And what do your close collaborations reveal to you that you can’t see in yourself? What talents have others brought out in you? Count on your chosen ones to break you out of blindness and light your way into exciting new adventures. Your relationships are the vehicle into your future.

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising No pressure, but the planet of light is heading to your relationship domain. You need to be out right now. Take your headphones off and make yourself available to meet-cutes. Every interaction — especially the ones that get under your skin — is meant to reveal something to you about yourself. Your lovers, friends, enemies, and collaborators have something to teach you. You’ve just had a great year of consolidation. You finally know enough about boundaries to really thrust yourself in the action. What’s the worst that can happen — you fall in love and live happily ever after?

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising Gemini rules your sixth house of the body and boundaries. Now’s a great time to explore new ways of cooking, better daily routines, and to contemplate how you want to be living. How many hours of sleep do you need? Is there an alternative modality that you want to integrate into your healing? In Gemini, Jupiter will teach you how to express your needs. The new terms you set for yourself will have far-reaching effects on your health, happiness, and relationships.

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising Gemini rules your fifth house of creative expression and, dare we say it, fun. You just spent the last year laying down roots in your home life. Now that you’re really here on solid earth, you’re ready to create. What have you been afraid to jump into? What do you need to feel safe so that you can take those bigger leaps, and not look back as the bungee cord stretches? What do you need to feel rooted as you take off?