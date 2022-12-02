A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These are December's must-read new releases

The most wonderful time of the year is bringing us an absolutely stunning lineup of new books: we have a black comedy thriller that takes place in a shopping mall, a debut poetry collection from a sex worker, an Icelandic novel about a midwife, and more. READ MORE

HAILEY BIEBER’S GLAZED EYESHADOW IS PERFECT FOR PARTY SEASON

The glossy vibe has been her signature for sometime, and her obsession with glazing her entire beauty routine has only continued. Here's how to get her latest look. READ MORE

TRENDING

12 GIFTS FOR YOUR FILM TWITTER FRIEND

Real film heads know that cinema is alive and well — you just have to know where to look. These gifts will create the perfect movie night, whether it’s with your friend that loves a 100-part tweet thread on film theory, or you know, a slightly more casual fan. READ MORE

SIMONA TABASCO IS THE LIFEBLOOD OF THE WHITE LOTUS

Lucia’s energy is so infectious — thanks to the frenzied, effortless performance from Tabasco — that she told NYLON that Lucia has rubbed off on her: She felt more energized for weeks after playing the role. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.