A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 16, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

TIKTOK’S FAVORITE HIGHLIGHTER HAS FINALLY BEEN RESTOCKED

If you’re in the market for anything beauty-related, you already know TikTok is the place to find your next favorite product. You’ll find everything from the best new foundation releases and the hottest lip combos to the weirdest trends and life-changing hacks. The only downside to having an incredibly active beauty community, is that any beauty product is blessed on the TikTok, it is often quick to sell out. READ MORE

DREW BARRYMORE TALKS NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS

For the last 30 years, Drew Barrymore has spent her New Year’s Eve writing resolutions on postcards and mailing them to herself. It’s a tradition she does alone and with other people, toting a stack of pre-stamped postcards wherever she spends the holiday to write down her intentions for the year. Postcards from years past are scattered across different addresses and storage boxes, a collection of promises that she’s both kept and broken. READ MORE

INTENTIONALLY VIRAL MOMENTS: WHEN FILM & TV BEGS TO BE MEMED

From The White Lotus to M3GAN and beyond:If you want to something to stay relevant, give people something to reference. READ MORE

DAISY EDGAR-JONES IS PLAYING CAROLE KING IN BEAUTIFUL MUSICAL BIOPIC

She’s already gotten the stamp of approval from Carole herself. READ MORE

SONGWRITER CHLOE GEORGE MAKES BIG POP WITH EVEN BIGGER HOOKS

If you were on TikTok in 2021, you’re probably familiar with Chloe George. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter’s acoustic, heartfelt cover of Kanye West’s “Ghost Town” — with its memorable opening lines, “and nothing hurts anymore, I feel kinda free” — blazed through the app like wildfire. It was early proof that George’s music could tug at the heart strings, and since then, with the release of her 2022 debut EP, Penny, she’s only distinguished herself as an even more clever song-maker. READ MORE

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.