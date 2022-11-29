A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 28, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

JESSICA HENWICK IS A FRANCHISE FAVORITE FOR A REASON

The actor's road to starring in Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, started many, many years ago. “I'm a huge fan of Rian's and studied his film Brick when I was in media studies class,” Henwick explains. “I wrote him fan mail. He never replied.”

Cut to the year 2021, when the script for his sequel to 2019’s wildly successful Knives Out came her way. She eventually meets with the director via Zoom, and seized the opportunity to call him out on his past snub. “First thing I did was I said, ‘I have a bone to pick with you,’” she recalls. READ MORE

THE BEST CYBER MONDAY DEALS ON AMAZON

Black Friday may be over but the deals are far from gone. Amazon is celebrating Cyber Monday with deep discounts on everything from stocking stuffers to home accessories and high-tech gadgets, there’s something for everyone on your list. READ MORE

PRETTY SICK’S NYC SHOW WAS A RAUCOUS PARTY TO REMEMBER

“I’ve been in a lot of smaller venues, so I don’t feel comfortable taking their mic into the audience in case someone breaks it. Here, we’re in a big awesome venue with amazing sound, so I feel more comfortable diving headfirst into a crowd of 13 year olds,” says frontwoman and bassist Sabrina Fuentes. “They can carry me.” READ MORE

ALESSANDRO MICHELE STEPS DOWN AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF GUCCI

Michele has led Gucci through one of its flashiest, most ornate, sequin-heavy, and financially lucrative chapters — including iconic celebrity endorsements from Lana Del Rey to Billie Eilish to Harry Styles and an ungodly amount of Jared Leto — since taking creative control at the top of 2015. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

Get all this (plus more) in your inbox — subscribe to the NYLON daily newsletter.