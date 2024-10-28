Night after (NYLON) night, we bring you inside the coolest events to dissect who was there, what they wore, and how the vibes really felt. But while we tend to focus on the joy, fun, and community that can come with partying, the reality is that there’s a darker side of going out that’s less talked about.

On Oct. 28, Overdrive Defense — from the people who brought you Blip, Julie, and Starface — addresses that conversation head-on with their 3-in-1 Drink Spike Defense Test Kit, the first and only test that detects all three of the most common date-rape drugs: GHB, Rohypnol (aka roofies), and ketamine. “When setting out to design this product, our labs revealed a troubling gap: Many drink spike test kits on the market were ineffective, often detecting only one or two drugs and/or not scientifically reliable,” founder Brian Bordainick tells NYLON. “After months of rigorous R&D, our Drink Spike Defense kits are setting a new standard with superior sensitivity and reliability.” (According to the brand, Overdrive’s test is 99% accurate when used as directed, and 24 times more sensitive for GHB and more than 250 times more sensitive for ketamine than that of a leading competitor.)

It also doesn’t hurt that the test kit a) works in five minutes so you can get back out on the dance floor and b) is designed to resemble a pack of cigarettes so it won’t take up too much room in your Miu Miu Wander or look out of place at a bar or gig. Even better? Overdrive’s Drink Spike Defense packs are available at 5,000 CVS stores nationwide, as well as at Amazon, GoPuff, and overdrivedefense.com.