The Best TV, Movies, & Music From Saturn’s Epic Tour In Pisces

We’re at a collective moment of culture synthesis as Saturn closes out another three-decade revolution of the zodiac. From March 2023 through February 2026, the planet of definition is in Pisces, the final sign, the psychedelic whirlpool where the previous 11 signs are processed, healed, and transformed before the cycle begins anew.

Saturn’s mission is to erect boundaries for the sake of personal dignity. In Pisces, the sign of formless collective consciousness, Saturn helps us contend with forces that threaten to devour us, to come to terms with our shortcomings, and to tap into empathy without losing our footing in reality. The numinous powers of Pisces will prove overwhelming to all of us if we don’t have some ethical grounding.

Naturally, this should be a boom period for interesting art, a culmination of our cultural trajectory since Saturn last left Pisces in 1996. The best art to be found from Saturn’s current run attempts to make sense of messiness and free our perspectives for the next 30-year saga of creative renewal. Here are our favorite picks from Saturn’s journey through Pisces — so far.

TV: Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Pisces is the sign of the messiah, the martyr who must sacrifice himself for the good of all. Netflix’s animated return to the Scott Pilgrim universe, which reunites the cast of the 2010 cult classic Scott Pilgrim Saves the World, takes the film’s protagonist out of the equation so that the rest of the cast can grow and move on. In the Saturnian spirit of closure and accountability, the new series eschews cannibalistic nostalgia and provides every character with a dignified send-off, making peace with the genius — and the shortcomings — of the original texts. The animation, by Science SARU, is a Piscean blend of sensibilities, mixing the styles of anime, video games, and comic books to create something luminous and crackling with life.

TV: And Just Like That, Season 2

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis were born during Saturn’s mid-’60s Pisces edition. When Sex and the City premiered in 1998, they had freshly completed their first Saturn return and could now inhabit, with gusto, the exhilaration and uncertainty that greets you on the other side of 30. And Just Like That (AJLT) is the rare chronicle of a second Saturn return, when, at middle age, one must make peace with who they’ve become, recognize how they’ve lost their way, and cultivate a true and purposeful third chapter of life. The first season of AJLT felt clunky and all over the place as it tried to reckon the show’s core elements with a new generation’s sensibilities. Now, the Piscean mishmosh is settled, and the assembled players can have a good time, toasting martinis in the chaos. There’s a spirit of curiosity and alacrity that greets all the women as they enjoy this new era together. Perhaps the most definitive Saturn return entry is the episode “VIVA,” which throws a 50-something Carrie into contact with women in the range of their third Saturn return while she attends a disorienting soirée thrown by Candice Bergen. Apparently, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

TV: Beef

Saturn’s M.O. is to bulldoze your excuses and narratives to make you take responsibility. In Pisces, the sign of victimhood, there’s a lot of bullsh*t to cut through. The tragic heroes of Beef — played by Golden Globe winner Ali Wong and Steven Yeun — are, at once, endearing, funny, pathetic, cruel, violent, and, clearly, dangers to themselves and others. Pisces is the sign of multitudinous interiority, and Saturn’s work here is to help us accept all parts of ourselves — loveable and hideous — so as to deal and move on. Beef doesn’t let its characters off the hook, or reduce them to reductive and manipulative tropes. When surrender and acceptance finally come, they feel impossibly earned.

TV: The Other Two

When Saturn comes to Pisces, we face those forces which feel too powerful for us to defeat. In its third and final season, TV’s darkest Hollywood satire brings its fame-hungry sibling duo to the brink of insanity, as Cary (Drew Tarver) engineers an Oscar campaign for himself and Brooke (Heléne York) faces up to the intoxicating savagery of her job in media. By show’s end, both have been toppled down to humility, awakening from the delusive thrall of celebrity, and ready to begin anew. Saturn doesn’t care if you get famous. It just wants you to grow up.

Film: All of Us Strangers

As the sign of oceanic consciousness, Pisces commands healing journeys that are anything but linear (hence the current boom, with Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, of psychedelic therapies and beyond). All of Us Strangers blasts down the gates between past and present, fantasy and reality, as Adam (Andrew Lincoln) confronts the loss of his parents, the legacy of his homosexuality, and the possibility of new and revivifying love. Sparing us from yet another punishing coming-out story, All of Us Strangers instead embraces the conversations and confrontations that can only happen in the realm of prayer and surrender. The dead are here to help us heal and deal and move on; the dance floor is a crucible of reawakening; and our greatest work is to part with the past and embrace this messy, living incarnation. Make it through this one, and you’ll be ready to begin again.

Film: May December

Our toxic “true crime” obsession continues to pump out exploitative content, making celebrities out of murderers and charlatans, all for the sake of exploring so-called moral complexity. When Saturn returns to Pisces, it reveals the narcissists who have claimed false victimhood and helps heal the poor souls who never knew they deserved redemption. In Todd Haynes’ savage May December, a former tabloid couple (Charles Melton and Julianne Moore) — then a grown woman and her teen lover, now a married couple with children in college — host an actress (Natalie Portman) looking to give their story the highbrow treatment. Her visit reveals how narratives can become prisons, how abusers can make themselves into martyrs, and what happens to those innocents who never stood a chance. Saturn’s reckoning isn’t pretty, but it’s necessary.

Music: Christine and the Queens, Paranoia, Angels, True Love

The French pop visionary descends into the Piscean waters, taking with him the loves he has lost, the family who has passed on, and those previous incarnations that once defined him. This is album-as-baptism, the musician opens himself up to possibility, rebirth, and ambivalence through buoyant, catchy hymns. Of course, this being Christine and the Queens, you can count on the remixes to take the journey to the next level.

Music: Jake Shears, Last Man Dancing

Pisces’ ruling planet is Jupiter, the great mosaic artist who melds influences, stories, and beauty through the work of collage. In his second solo album, Shears — himself a Jupiterian presence on the glam rock stage — voyages through different eras, and through his own musical legacy, in search of creative rediscovery. With guest vocals from Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, and even Jane Fonda, the album evokes epic fantasy, blissful drug trips and the rapture of romance on the dance floor.

Music: Lana Del Rey, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

In an Interview piece with Billie Eilish, Del Rey said that Norman F*cking Rockwell was “about world building, whereas this was straight vibing.” Mournful, hopeful, and contemplative, Ocean Blvd answers the Piscean calling of looking back, honoring what has been lost, and making peace with ambiguity. This is a send-off to previous iterations of the singer, a scrapbook of glorious bygone eras, and a chance at synthesis and celebration, as befits the end of a cycle.