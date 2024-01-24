Sundance 2024: The Best Celebrity Sightings & Party Photos
Joshua Lawton for Chase

Lucy Liu, Kristin Stewart, & Aubrey Plaza Party In Park City — Plus More Sundance 2024 Photos You Missed

From cast parties to vodka-fueled functions and beyond.

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. This time, FOMO takes Park City, bringing you the best Sundance 2024 had to offer. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Freaky Tales, Presence, and Ponyboi Cast Parties

Chase Sapphire on Main hosted the cast parties for Freaky Tales, Presence, and Ponyboi from Jan. 18–20, where guests enjoyed bites and cocktails alongside the films’ cast and crews. Pedro Pascal, in one of his first appearances without his sling, partied alongside Bay Area rapper Too Short in celebration of Freaky Friday, while Lucy Liu gabbed with fellow co-stars in the roped-off VIP section following the premiere of Steven Soderberg’s Presence.

Jack Champion, left, producer Too $hort and actor Dominique Thorne during the Freaky Tales cast party on January 18.Joshua Lawton for Chase
Pedro Pascal at the cast party for Freaky Tales on Jan. 18Joshua Lawton for Chase
David Koepp, Lucy Liu, and Chris Sullivan at the Presence cast party on Jan. 19Joshua Lawton for Chase
Callina Liang and Benedict Wong at the Presence cast party on Jan. 19.Joshua Lawton for Chase
Victoria Pedretti, River Gallo, and Dylan O’Brien at the Ponyboi cast party on Jan. 20.Joshua Lawton for Chase
Esteban Arango, Victoria Pedretti, and River Gallo at the Ponyboi cast party on Jan. 20Joshua Lawton for Chase
Meredith Marks’ Cocktail Party

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks hosted a cozy, intimate cocktail soirée with DSW at her Park City boutique on Jan. 19. Guests enjoyed cocktails from infused tequila brand 21seeds, Ketel One, and wine from Wander & Ivy — plus small bites of Meredith Marks Caviar, of course.

Dylan Mulvaney and Meredith MarksChad Shehee
Phaedra ParksChad Shehee
The Infatuation After-Hours Party

The Infatuation and Chase Sapphire Reserve teamed up with Denver wine bar Sunday Vinyl on Jan. 19 at Chase Sapphire on Main before evening screenings kicked off. Outside, bundled-up guests stood in a line wrapped around the block, while inside, the wine and cocktails flowed freely as people chatted at reserved tables.

Chris ColferJack Dempsey for Chase
Jari Jones and Aphrodite ArmstrongJack Dempsey for Chase
Joy Sunday and Sade Clacken JosephJack Dempsey for Chase
Dylan MulvaneyJack Dempsey for Chase
Ketel One Parties

Ketel One had a big presence at Sundance throughout the weekend, hosting a series of parties at Park City hotspots like Star Bar, Handle, and Fletcher’s. Among the events were the cast parties for Sundance standouts like My Old Ass and Love Me, which had fan-favorite stars Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in attendance.

Aubrey Plaza, Megan Park, and Maddie Ziegler celebrate My Old Ass at Star Bar.Courtesy of Ketel One
Daniel Dae Kim and Colman Domingo attend the Ketel One Family Made Vodka Celebrates Filmmakers at the Official Gersh Agency Party at Handle.Courtesy of Ketel One
Danny Ramirez, Emilia Jones, Zach Galifianakis and Kathryn Newton attend as Ketel One Family Made Vodka celebrates the cast of Winner at the Sundance Film Festival at Star Bar.
Kristen Stewart attends the Love Me Premiere Party at Fletcher’s hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka.Courtesy of Ketel One
Lena Waithe attends a party hosted by Ketel One and MIDNIGHT MACRO during the Sundance Film Festival.Courtesy of Ketel One
