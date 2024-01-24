Lucy Liu, Kristin Stewart, & Aubrey Plaza Party In Park City — Plus More Sundance 2024 Photos You Missed

This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. This time, FOMO takes Park City, bringing you the best Sundance 2024 had to offer. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.

Freaky Tales, Presence, and Ponyboi Cast Parties

Chase Sapphire on Main hosted the cast parties for Freaky Tales, Presence, and Ponyboi from Jan. 18–20, where guests enjoyed bites and cocktails alongside the films’ cast and crews. Pedro Pascal, in one of his first appearances without his sling, partied alongside Bay Area rapper Too Short in celebration of Freaky Friday, while Lucy Liu gabbed with fellow co-stars in the roped-off VIP section following the premiere of Steven Soderberg’s Presence.

Jack Champion, left, producer Too $hort and actor Dominique Thorne during the Freaky Tales cast party on January 18. Joshua Lawton for Chase Pedro Pascal at the cast party for Freaky Tales on Jan. 18 Joshua Lawton for Chase David Koepp, Lucy Liu, and Chris Sullivan at the Presence cast party on Jan. 19 Joshua Lawton for Chase Callina Liang and Benedict Wong at the Presence cast party on Jan. 19. Joshua Lawton for Chase Victoria Pedretti, River Gallo, and Dylan O’Brien at the Ponyboi cast party on Jan. 20. Joshua Lawton for Chase Esteban Arango, Victoria Pedretti, and River Gallo at the Ponyboi cast party on Jan. 20 Joshua Lawton for Chase 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

Meredith Marks’ Cocktail Party

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks hosted a cozy, intimate cocktail soirée with DSW at her Park City boutique on Jan. 19. Guests enjoyed cocktails from infused tequila brand 21seeds, Ketel One, and wine from Wander & Ivy — plus small bites of Meredith Marks Caviar, of course.

Dylan Mulvaney and Meredith Marks Chad Shehee Phaedra Parks Chad Shehee 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The Infatuation After-Hours Party

The Infatuation and Chase Sapphire Reserve teamed up with Denver wine bar Sunday Vinyl on Jan. 19 at Chase Sapphire on Main before evening screenings kicked off. Outside, bundled-up guests stood in a line wrapped around the block, while inside, the wine and cocktails flowed freely as people chatted at reserved tables.

Chris Colfer Jack Dempsey for Chase Jari Jones and Aphrodite Armstrong Jack Dempsey for Chase Joy Sunday and Sade Clacken Joseph Jack Dempsey for Chase Dylan Mulvaney Jack Dempsey for Chase 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Ketel One Parties

Ketel One had a big presence at Sundance throughout the weekend, hosting a series of parties at Park City hotspots like Star Bar, Handle, and Fletcher’s. Among the events were the cast parties for Sundance standouts like My Old Ass and Love Me, which had fan-favorite stars Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in attendance.