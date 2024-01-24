FOMO
Lucy Liu, Kristin Stewart, & Aubrey Plaza Party In Park City — Plus More Sundance 2024 Photos You Missed
From cast parties to vodka-fueled functions and beyond.
This is FOMO, your destination for the best party photos from each week’s most fabulous events. This time, FOMO takes Park City, bringing you the best Sundance 2024 had to offer. Live the IRL fun URL, ahead.
Freaky Tales, Presence, and Ponyboi Cast Parties
Chase Sapphire on Main hosted the cast parties for Freaky Tales, Presence, and Ponyboi from Jan. 18–20, where guests enjoyed bites and cocktails alongside the films’ cast and crews. Pedro Pascal, in one of his first appearances without his sling, partied alongside Bay Area rapper Too Short in celebration of Freaky Friday, while Lucy Liu gabbed with fellow co-stars in the roped-off VIP section following the premiere of Steven Soderberg’s Presence.
Meredith Marks’ Cocktail Party
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks hosted a cozy, intimate cocktail soirée with DSW at her Park City boutique on Jan. 19. Guests enjoyed cocktails from infused tequila brand 21seeds, Ketel One, and wine from Wander & Ivy — plus small bites of Meredith Marks Caviar, of course.
The Infatuation After-Hours Party
The Infatuation and Chase Sapphire Reserve teamed up with Denver wine bar Sunday Vinyl on Jan. 19 at Chase Sapphire on Main before evening screenings kicked off. Outside, bundled-up guests stood in a line wrapped around the block, while inside, the wine and cocktails flowed freely as people chatted at reserved tables.
Ketel One Parties
Ketel One had a big presence at Sundance throughout the weekend, hosting a series of parties at Park City hotspots like Star Bar, Handle, and Fletcher’s. Among the events were the cast parties for Sundance standouts like My Old Ass and Love Me, which had fan-favorite stars Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in attendance.