When I arrived to the Grace Ling runway show on the first evening of New York Fashion Week, I was greeted by the most camera flashes of the week thus far. Once I got my eyesight back, I saw what the fuss was all about: Taylor Momsen’s arrival. Momsen is a bonafide front-row fixture, beloved by generations of Gossip Girl and The Pretty Reckless fan alike. Before that show, though, she hit up Collina Strada, set on a pier in the East River right as the sun was setting. Not unlike her music, Momsen’s getting-ready process has lots of black, a chaotic jumble of energy, and trustworthy people by her side. Beyond her beloved glam team, she has an unofficial memorial to John Lennon and an official memorial to Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell. She aptly put on some Soundgarden to get glammed up before slipping into her satin-and-ruffle Collina Strada suit. Her goth edge was countered by a very cutesy black bow in her hair.

If her all-black rocker persona feels intimidating, NYLON can confirm she is anything but. Sitting at the show, she had a smile for every person asking for photos (spoiler alert: there was a line) and snapped a quick selfie with our very own Lauren McCarthy before heading out to the next show. See her getting-ready steps, including her preferred Fashion-Week smoothie spot, below.

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “When starting my evening, it’s always good to have the right inspiration. Whenever I need to be grounded, I just look at this pic of Chris Cornell and remember what it’s all about. A new addition is my dressing room sign on the AC/DC tour, which is as inspiring as it gets.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “Gotta fuel up before a night on the town, protein is the way to go.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “Starting with the right accessories, makeup, smoothie, and Soundgarden soundtrack.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “It takes a village… Whether it’s the engineers in the studio, the crew on the road, or a super talented glam team, I’d be nowhere without them. Here with the super talented Steph Gomez and Davey Matthew, always having a good time.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “Never too far from Petal, who I lost a year ago, but is always with me. Work never stops, talking to my management team who are more like family at this point (Chris).”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “It takes time, trying out different styles of hair, clothes, makeup, and accessories. It’s important to have people who you have fun with, at work and in life.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “Makeup, jewelry, Purell for all the handshaking, and of course, a smoothie receipt from Pause Cafe (one of the best NYC spots)."

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “I can’t live in Central Park, so I brought Strawberry Fields to me. John Lennon was a master of self-expression and my deepest-seeded inspiration.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “Girls just wanna have fun...”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “Final touches. Just like with music, you have a team of people you work with, but in the end it’s you who has to walk up to the microphone. Giving it a personal touch is key.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “I love New York City. I love it almost like a person. Getting to see all aspects of it, from the underground to the elite, is a major perk of the job.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “No one told me I should have worn sunglasses. Beautiful location for a fashion show on the East River in downtown Manhattan. With the sun, it kind of had the feel of touring the summer in Europe with AC/DC… The sun as your lighting guy.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “No sleep till Brooklyn…the city and the water make the perfect match.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “New York and high fashion are a match made in heaven. Here are some looks from the Collina Strada runway show.”

Courtesy of Taylor Momsen “You can’t call it an evening without hanging with the queen herself — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief of NYLON — looking absolutely gorgeous!"

Hair: Davey Matthew

Makeup: Steph Gomez