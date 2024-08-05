If there’s anyone who seems to have an endless collection of vintage Roberto Cavalli pieces just lying around in their closet, it has to be Zendaya. Remember the metallic snake gown she sported at Paris nearly three years ago? Or the Roaring Twenties-inspired Cavalli dress she revived from the 2011 archives earlier this year? At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised that she's done it again, but here we are, with a 21-year-old embroidered blazer that seems to have been plucked straight out of the early aughts.

Supporting her boyfriend Tom Holland at his final performance of West End’s Romeo and Juliet, Zendaya was seen entering the Duke of York’s Theatre on August 3, clutching an unmistakable bouquet of roses. But what truly caught our eye was her ensemble which almost instantly transported us back to the early 2000s. After much research, we identified her tan martial jacket decorated with floral appliqués from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring/Summer 2003 collection. Paired with some wide-legged acid-wash jeans, her favorite So Kate Louboutins, and a ‘90s Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, it seems that Zendaya’s off-duty vintage looks are not going away anytime soon.

Just last month, the Challengers star was spotted in an early-2000s Christian Dior jumper that channeled Y2K meets New England prep. And let’s not forget her most recent Olympics look that she and stylist Law Roach literally pulled from Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s Spring/Summer 2008 “Sportacus” collection.