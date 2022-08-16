Between cottagecore, fairycore, and the coastal grandmother trends, it can be hard to keep up with the exact reason why flowy skirts, puffy sleeves, and picnic baskets have made their way back into today’s fashion trend cycle—but their presence is still undeniable. This late summer, into fall 2022 the “prairie girl” aesthetic is on the rise. Yet another outdoorsy chic trend has been making its way through the fashion, and is now coming to influence beauty trends. Just recently, It girl model Bella Hadid is getting in on the trend, officially approving prairie girl hair for fall by posting a new selfie featuring country style braids.

On August 15 Bella posted an Instagram story in support of her friend Hailey Bieber’s new skincare brand Rhode. While riding in a car, Bella took some snaps of her using Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment as her lip gloss. "Y'all know I never do posts like this unless I really LOVEEE something," Bella wrote. "This is some yummy lip deliciousness!!! I am so proud of U." Aside from her bare but perfectly shiny lips, we couldn’t help but notice Bella’s new casual cute hairstyle. She wore her long hair loosely braided to the side and over her shoulder with her new bangs brushed off of her face.

Bella’s long, prairie girl braid is in keeping with the perpetually trending cottagecore aesthetic on TikTok, that often includes long flowing hair ribbons, lace, and flowery accessories. While Bella’s outfit was minimal and modern, her braid gave the whole look a farm-ready feel— in the best way. Bella’s skin looked fresh in the series of selfies, going for a mostly make-up-free look with her bleached brows and clear, juicy-looking lip gloss.

We’re not sure if Bella’s found herself on prairie girl TikTok or is simply bringing back some old hairstyles from her equestrian days, but either way, we’re loving this low-key way to pull back her long hair. As an alternative to slicked-back buns that Bella is known for, a long and loose braid is something your hair will thank you for (as constant pulling on your and tight styles can lead to hair breakage and even loss). With cottagecore style not showing signs of fading away, the long, prairie girl braid might just takeover this fall.