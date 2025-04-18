We’re in the midst of a bunch of religious holidays — Easter, Passover, and Coachella weekend two — but that doesn’t mean the past few business days have been a wash in terms of famous people’s hair and makeup. In fact, for those of us who were even more chronically online due to a gnarly cold contracted from the first go-around (worth it), there were enough test cases to come up with a hypothesis on what makes for the best celebrity beauty right now.

Like with any educated guess, there will always be outliers, but the looks that caught our eye were mostly of the “do one thing” variety — or none at all, if you’re Hailey Bieber. In other words, it’s all about a singular focal point versus a full face, such as Jennie’s sunburn-replicating blush placement or Sadie Sink’s stamped-on red lip. The same idea applies to Daisy Edgar-Jones’ ultrashiny side bang and newcomer Taïs Vinolo’s embellished part. And yes, while these details might still have lots going on around them, the whole point is that you really only perceive that one thing. Take a look at what we mean with the examples ahead.

Sadie Sink’s Goth-Lite Lipstick Stephanie Augello/Variety/Getty Images “Goth-lite” applies to her overall styling lately, which has included a similar precise, velvety red lip like this one. With a bit of winged liner and brushed-up brows, the result is punchy but not overdone.

Addison Rae’s “Headphones On” Hair First, we manifested a Hayley Williams and Megan Thee Stallion collab (pending). Now, we’re wishing for Addison x Hayley — which did kind of come true if you count the former using the latter’s hot pink hair dye for her “Headphones On” video.

Daisy Edgar-Jones’ High-Shine Side Part Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’ve not come to terms with the return of the side part, make your peace now. The On Swift Horses actor traded in her usual Chloé curtain bangs for left-leaning fringe, which is a good reminder that something “normal” that’s not the usual for you can impart a special-occasion feel.

Hailey Bieber’s “Nothing” Pedicure GAMR / BACKGRID Embarrassingly, I zoomed into this entire photo set to figure out what she has on her toes, and the result seems to be... nothing? There’s a slight sheen in some shots, so it may just be a buff — which is in itself kind of a chic (and nail-health-friendly) idea when many of us are doing back-to-back-to-back pedis this summer.

Jennie’s Faux-Sunburn Blush There’s no way a K-pop star would risk real sun damage, so the blush swept across the bridge of the nose (there appears to be some in the same color on the lids as well) and the tops of the cheeks is kind of ironic and super cute. Also easy to achieve in one go with something like a Rhode Pocket Blush.

Hailee Steinfeld’s Deeply Smoky Eye Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Where there’s smoke, there’s a Robert Wun fire-print gown. Makeup artist James Molloy really pulled out the winged shape at the ends and layered (mostly Nars) products for an edgy-but-soft effect.

Taïs Vinolo’s Rhinestone Part Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perfect for festival season, no? The Étoile ballerina’s twisted buns and jewel-appliqué part are a cool contrast against her knit melty-iceberg Kira Zander ensemble.